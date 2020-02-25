2020 CCC Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 Central Connecticut Conference Boys Basketball Bracket will tip off Thursday, Feb. 27 with the first round at the higher seeds and conclude with quarterfinal, semifinal and championship rounds at Bulkeley High School’s Babe Allen Field House.

The quarterfinals will be Saturday, Feb. 29, followed by the semifinals on Tuesday, March 3. The championship will be held Thursday, March 5.

Windsor is the defending league champion and the tournament’s top seed. East Catholic, which won the previous three CCC titles, is the No. 2 seed.

The two teams were ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll. Windsor defeated East Catholic in the lone regular-season meeting.