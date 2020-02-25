2020 CCC Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 Central Connecticut Conference Boys Basketball Bracket will tip off Thursday, Feb. 27 with the first round at the higher seeds and conclude with quarterfinal, semifinal and championship rounds at Bulkeley High School’s Babe Allen Field House.
The quarterfinals will be Saturday, Feb. 29, followed by the semifinals on Tuesday, March 3. The championship will be held Thursday, March 5.
Windsor is the defending league champion and the tournament’s top seed. East Catholic, which won the previous three CCC titles, is the No. 2 seed.
The two teams were ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll. Windsor defeated East Catholic in the lone regular-season meeting.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Recent Championship History
2019 — WINDSOR 87, East Catholic 85
2018 — EAST CATHOLIC 95, Windsor 81
2017 — EAST CATHOLIC 67, Weaver 66
2016 — EAST CATHOLIC 54, Simsbury 49
2015 — WEAVER 83, Windsor 66
2014 — WEAVER 59, Maloney 57
2013 — WINDSOR 74, Glastonbury 67
2012 — WINDSOR 105, Manchester 72
2011 — WINDSOR 85, Maloney 70
2010 — BLOOMFIELD 84, Northwest Catholic 78
2009 — EAST HARTFORD 57, Windsor 67
2008 — BULKELEY 77, Windsor 76
2007 — MALONEY 71, Hall 47
2006 — WINDSOR 75, Hartford Public 68
2005 — WINDSOR 80, Newington 70
2004 — WINDSOR
2003 — BRISTOL CENTRAL
2002 — BLOOMFIELD
2001 — BLOOMFIELD
2000 — WEAVER
1999 — BULKELEY
1998 — EAST HARTFORD