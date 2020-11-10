2020 Boys Soccer Polls Week 6

Class LL/L Poll
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Hall (14)
|149
|1
|12-0-0
|2. Hand (1)
|135
|2
|10-0-0
|3. Glastonbury
|115
|4
|10-0-1
|4. Farmington
|97
|6
|9-0-2
|5. Wethersfield
|88
|3
|10-0-1
|6. Fairfield Prep
|79
|5
|10-1-0
|7. Greenwich
|54
|6
|9-0-0
|8. Middletown
|26
|10
|8-0-1
|9. Newtown
|25
|8
|10-0-2
|10. Wilton
|24
|9
|5-0-3
|Others receiving votes: Ludlowe 20, Barlow 13, Woodstock Academy 3, Simsbury 3, West Haven 3, Conard 2
Class M/S Poll
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Holy Cross (14)
|140
|1
|11-0-0
|2. Stonington
|123
|2
|10-1-0
|3. Ellington
|88
|3
|9-1-0
|4. Nonnewaug
|75
|6
|9-1-0
|5. Weston
|69
|7
|9-1-1
|6. Woodland
|64
|8
|10-0-1
|7. Suffield
|45
|10
|8-1-1
|8. Canton
|41
|5
|8-2-0
|9. Litchfield
|26
|NR
|8-2-0
|10. Plainville
|20
|4
|8-4-0
|Others receiving votes: Montville 14, Morgan 11, Granby Memorial 10, Griswold 4, Old Saybrook 3, Old Lyme 1
|Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Independant; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Steve Kassoy ,Saint Paul Catholic; Tim Brown, Plainville; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent;;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington;Matt Thompson,Coginchaug;Mike Gruber,Law;Bill Glenney,Ledyard; Bill Phelps, Canton