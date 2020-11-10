GameTime CT

Boys Soccer

2020 Boys Soccer Polls Week 6

|

Hall’s Drew Seguro is hugged by his father coach Zeke Seguro as they celebrate a 3-1 win over Greenwich in a CIAC Class LL Boys Soccer State Championship at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Nov. 23, 2019 in New Britain, Connecticut.

Class LL/L Poll

Team Pts LW Record
1. Hall (14)149112-0-0
2. Hand (1) 135210-0-0
3. Glastonbury115410-0-1
4. Farmington9769-0-2
5. Wethersfield88310-0-1
6. Fairfield Prep79510-1-0
7. Greenwich5469-0-0
8. Middletown26108-0-1
9. Newtown25810-0-2
10. Wilton2495-0-3
Others receiving votes: Ludlowe 20, Barlow 13, Woodstock Academy 3, Simsbury 3, West Haven 3, Conard 2

Class M/S Poll

Team Pts LW Record
1. Holy Cross (14)140111-0-0
2. Stonington 123210-1-0
3. Ellington8839-1-0
4. Nonnewaug7569-1-0
5. Weston6979-1-1
6. Woodland64810-0-1
7. Suffield45108-1-1
8. Canton4158-2-0
9. Litchfield26NR8-2-0
10. Plainville2048-4-0
Others receiving votes: Montville 14, Morgan 11, Granby Memorial 10, Griswold 4, Old Saybrook 3, Old Lyme 1
Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Independant; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Steve Kassoy ,Saint Paul Catholic; Tim Brown, Plainville; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent;;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington;Matt Thompson,Coginchaug;Mike Gruber,Law;Bill Glenney,Ledyard; Bill Phelps, Canton

 

 