Boys Soccer

2020 Boys Soccer Polls, Week 5

|

Class LL/L Poll

Team Pts LW Record
1. Hall (13)14819-0-0
2. Hand (2) 12828-0-0
3. Wethersfield9739-0-0
4. Glastonbury9048-0-1
5. Fairfield Prep8858-1-0
6. Farmington8064-0-0
6. Greenwich8079-0-0
8. Newtown35NR8-0-2
9. Wilton2885-0-3
10. Middletown18NR8-0-1
Others receiving votes: Barlow 13, Conard 11, Ludlowe 9, Woodstock Academy 3

Class M/S Poll

Team Pts LW Record
1. Holy Cross (14)14019-0-0
2. Stonington 11028-1-0
3. Ellington7956-1-0
4. Plainville7237-2-0
5. Canton6687-1-0
6. Nonnewaug62107-1-0
7. Weston58NR8-1-1
8. Woodland5398-0-1
9. Montville3776-0-0
10. Suffield2445-1-1
Others receiving votes: Litchfield 16, Northwestern 14, Old Saybrook 9, Morgan, 4, Cromwell 3, Somers 3, East Catholic 3, Old Lyme 1
Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Independant; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Steve Kassoy ,Saint Paul Catholic; Tim Brown, Plainville; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent;;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington;Matt Thompson,Coginchaug;Mike Gruber,Law;Bill Glenney,Ledyard; Bill Phelps, Canton