2020 Boys Soccer Polls, Week 5

Class LL/L Poll
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Hall (13)
|148
|1
|9-0-0
|2. Hand (2)
|128
|2
|8-0-0
|3. Wethersfield
|97
|3
|9-0-0
|4. Glastonbury
|90
|4
|8-0-1
|5. Fairfield Prep
|88
|5
|8-1-0
|6. Farmington
|80
|6
|4-0-0
|6. Greenwich
|80
|7
|9-0-0
|8. Newtown
|35
|NR
|8-0-2
|9. Wilton
|28
|8
|5-0-3
|10. Middletown
|18
|NR
|8-0-1
|Others receiving votes: Barlow 13, Conard 11, Ludlowe 9, Woodstock Academy 3
Class M/S Poll
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Holy Cross (14)
|140
|1
|9-0-0
|2. Stonington
|110
|2
|8-1-0
|3. Ellington
|79
|5
|6-1-0
|4. Plainville
|72
|3
|7-2-0
|5. Canton
|66
|8
|7-1-0
|6. Nonnewaug
|62
|10
|7-1-0
|7. Weston
|58
|NR
|8-1-1
|8. Woodland
|53
|9
|8-0-1
|9. Montville
|37
|7
|6-0-0
|10. Suffield
|24
|4
|5-1-1
|Others receiving votes: Litchfield 16, Northwestern 14, Old Saybrook 9, Morgan, 4, Cromwell 3, Somers 3, East Catholic 3, Old Lyme 1
|Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Independant; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Steve Kassoy ,Saint Paul Catholic; Tim Brown, Plainville; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent;;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington;Matt Thompson,Coginchaug;Mike Gruber,Law;Bill Glenney,Ledyard; Bill Phelps, Canton