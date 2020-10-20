GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Scorestream Winter Sports + Football Banner

Boys Soccer

2020 Boys Soccer Polls, Week 3

|

CLASS LL/L

Team Pts LW Record
1. Hall (14)15816-0-0
2. Hand (2) 13724-0-0
3. Fairfield Prep100NR5-0-0
4. Glastonbury9745-0-1
5. Barlow8286-0-0
6. Wethersfield7856-0-0
7. Farmington6472-0-0
8. Greenwich6395-0-0
9. Wilton5033-0-1
10. Conard20NR4-1-1
Others receiving votes: Newtown 19, Middletown 5, Darien 4, RHAM 2

CLASS M/S

Team Pts LW Record
1. Plainville (9)13534-0-0
2. Ellington (2) 11522-0-0
3. Holy Cross (1)9853-0-0
4. Stonington (2)8013-1-0
5. Granby Memorial4983-0-1
6. Cromwell38NR3-0-0
7. Montville37NR4-0-0
8. Litchfield3273-1-0
9. Nonnewaug21NR3-1-0
10. Old Lyme18102-0-1
Others receiving votes: Suffield 18; Tolland 14; Old Saybrook 12; Canton 6; WCA 6; Coventry 5; Woodland 5; Griswold 5; Windham 2
Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Independant; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Steve Kassoy ,Saint Paul Catholic; Tim Brown, Plainville; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent;;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington;Matt Thompson,Coginchaug;Mike Gruber,Law;Bill Glenney,Ledyard; Bill Phelps, Canton