2020 Boys Soccer Polls, Week 3

CLASS LL/L
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Hall (14)
|158
|1
|6-0-0
|2. Hand (2)
|137
|2
|4-0-0
|3. Fairfield Prep
|100
|NR
|5-0-0
|4. Glastonbury
|97
|4
|5-0-1
|5. Barlow
|82
|8
|6-0-0
|6. Wethersfield
|78
|5
|6-0-0
|7. Farmington
|64
|7
|2-0-0
|8. Greenwich
|63
|9
|5-0-0
|9. Wilton
|50
|3
|3-0-1
|10. Conard
|20
|NR
|4-1-1
|Others receiving votes: Newtown 19, Middletown 5, Darien 4, RHAM 2
CLASS M/S
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Plainville (9)
|135
|3
|4-0-0
|2. Ellington (2)
|115
|2
|2-0-0
|3. Holy Cross (1)
|98
|5
|3-0-0
|4. Stonington (2)
|80
|1
|3-1-0
|5. Granby Memorial
|49
|8
|3-0-1
|6. Cromwell
|38
|NR
|3-0-0
|7. Montville
|37
|NR
|4-0-0
|8. Litchfield
|32
|7
|3-1-0
|9. Nonnewaug
|21
|NR
|3-1-0
|10. Old Lyme
|18
|10
|2-0-1
|Others receiving votes: Suffield 18; Tolland 14; Old Saybrook 12; Canton 6; WCA 6; Coventry 5; Woodland 5; Griswold 5; Windham 2
|Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Independant; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Steve Kassoy ,Saint Paul Catholic; Tim Brown, Plainville; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent;;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington;Matt Thompson,Coginchaug;Mike Gruber,Law;Bill Glenney,Ledyard; Bill Phelps, Canton