Boys Soccer

2020 boys soccer polls, week 2

|

Class LL and L

Team Pts LW Record
1. Hall (14)15814-0-0
2. Hand (2) 13732-0-0
3. Wilton9153-0-0
4. Glastonbury8763-0-1
5. Wethersfield8674-0-0
6. Xavier72NR3-0-0
7. Farrmington6740-0-0
8. Barlow4193-0-0
9. Greenwich3533-0-0
10. Danbury3182-0-1
Others receiving votes: Fairfield Prep 31; Middletown; 133; Newtown; 10; Darien 7; South Windsor 2

Class M and S

Team Pts LW Record
1. Plainville (9)13534-0-0
2. Ellington (2) 11522-0-0
3. Holy Cross (1)9853-0-0
4. Stonington (2)8013-1-0
5. Granby Memorial4983-0-1
6. Cromwell38NR3-0-0
7. Montville37NR4-0-0
8. Litchfield3273-1-0
9. Nonnewaug21NR3-1-0
10. Old Lyme18102-0-1
Others receiving votes: Suffield 18; Tolland 14; Old Saybrook 12; Canton 6; WCA 6; Coventry 5; Woodland 5; Griswold 5; Windham 2
Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Independant; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Steve Kassoy ,Saint Paul Catholic; Tim Brown, Plainville; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent;;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington;Matt Thompson,Coginchaug;Mike Gruber,Law;Bill Glenney,Ledyard; Bill Phelps, Canton