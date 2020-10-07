GameTime CT

Boys Soccer

2020 boys soccer polls, week 1

Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media
The Hall boys soccer team defeated Greenwich in last year’s Class LL state championship game. Hall starts off in this year’s poll where it finished last season, at No. 1.

Class LL-L

Team Pts LW Record
1. Hall (14)15111-0
2. Hand (1)12021-0
3. Greenwich9131-0
4. Farmington7960-0
5. Wilton6741-0
6. Glastonbury5781-0-1
7. Wethersfield (1)5292-0
8. Danbury47NR1-0
9. Barlow40NR2-0
10. Trumbull3851-0
Others receiving votes: Naugutuck 36,Xavier 20,Fairfield Prep 13,Middletown 10,Fairfield Warde 9,Darien 8,Simsbury 6,East Hartford 6,Guilford 2,Norwalk 1,Shelton 1,Norwhich Free Academy 1, Westhill 1.
Coaches voting: Arnie Jandreau, Lyman Hall; Dave Zlatin, Avon; Dan Woog, Staples; Chris Laughton, Norwalk; Rick Distefano, Foran; Dave Zlatin, Avon; Jim Lewicki, Wilton; Joe Mancini, Pomperuag; Artur Branco, Cheshire; Tony Fernandes, Bethel; Paul Winstanley, Joel Barlow; Zeke Seguro, Hall; Vic Santos, Independent; John Bloomstrann, E.O. Smith; Chris Cap, West Haven; Colin Delaney, Independent.

 

Class M-S

Team Pts LW Record
1. Stonington (12)13612-0
2. Ellington12332-0
3. Plainville (1)8752-0
4. Old Saybrook7621-0
5. Holy Cross (1)6441-0
6. Tolland49NR2-0
7. Litchfield44NR2-0
8. Granby Memorial4271-0-1
9. Canton24NR1-0
10. Old Lyme16NR1-0
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 15, Cromwell 13, Coventry 11, Watertown 10, Ledyard 8, Lewis Mills 8, Immaculate 6, Weston 6, Northwest Catholic 5, Valley Regional 3, Parish Hill 3, Montville 1, Griswold 1.
Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Independent; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Steve Kassoy ,Saint Paul Catholic; Tim Brown, Plainville; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent; Vito Caligiuri, Watertown; Paul deCastro, Stonington; Matt Thompson, Coginchaug; Mike Gruber, Law; Bill Glenney, Ledyard; Bill Phelps, Canton.