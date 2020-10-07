2020 boys soccer polls, week 1

Class LL-L
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Hall (14)
|151
|1
|1-0
|2. Hand (1)
|120
|2
|1-0
|3. Greenwich
|91
|3
|1-0
|4. Farmington
|79
|6
|0-0
|5. Wilton
|67
|4
|1-0
|6. Glastonbury
|57
|8
|1-0-1
|7. Wethersfield (1)
|52
|9
|2-0
|8. Danbury
|47
|NR
|1-0
|9. Barlow
|40
|NR
|2-0
|10. Trumbull
|38
|5
|1-0
|Others receiving votes: Naugutuck 36,Xavier 20,Fairfield Prep 13,Middletown 10,Fairfield Warde 9,Darien 8,Simsbury 6,East Hartford 6,Guilford 2,Norwalk 1,Shelton 1,Norwhich Free Academy 1, Westhill 1.
Coaches voting: Arnie Jandreau, Lyman Hall; Dave Zlatin, Avon; Dan Woog, Staples; Chris Laughton, Norwalk; Rick Distefano, Foran; Dave Zlatin, Avon; Jim Lewicki, Wilton; Joe Mancini, Pomperuag; Artur Branco, Cheshire; Tony Fernandes, Bethel; Paul Winstanley, Joel Barlow; Zeke Seguro, Hall; Vic Santos, Independent; John Bloomstrann, E.O. Smith; Chris Cap, West Haven; Colin Delaney, Independent.
Class M-S
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Stonington (12)
|136
|1
|2-0
|2. Ellington
|123
|3
|2-0
|3. Plainville (1)
|87
|5
|2-0
|4. Old Saybrook
|76
|2
|1-0
|5. Holy Cross (1)
|64
|4
|1-0
|6. Tolland
|49
|NR
|2-0
|7. Litchfield
|44
|NR
|2-0
|8. Granby Memorial
|42
|7
|1-0-1
|9. Canton
|24
|NR
|1-0
|10. Old Lyme
|16
|NR
|1-0
|Others receiving votes: Northwestern 15, Cromwell 13, Coventry 11, Watertown 10, Ledyard 8, Lewis Mills 8, Immaculate 6, Weston 6, Northwest Catholic 5, Valley Regional 3, Parish Hill 3, Montville 1, Griswold 1.
|Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Independent; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Steve Kassoy ,Saint Paul Catholic; Tim Brown, Plainville; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent; Vito Caligiuri, Watertown; Paul deCastro, Stonington; Matt Thompson, Coginchaug; Mike Gruber, Law; Bill Glenney, Ledyard; Bill Phelps, Canton.