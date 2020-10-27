GameTime CT

Boys Soccer

2020 Boys soccer coaches polls – Week 4

|

Class LL/L Poll

Team Pts LW Record
1. Hall (14)14918-0-0
2. Hand (1) 12926-0-0
3. Wethersfield9258-0-0
4. Glastonbury8746-0-1
4. Fairfield Prep8736-0-0
6. Farmington8074-0-0
7. Greenwich7487-0-0
8. Wilton2894-0-2
9. Barlow2757-1-0
10. Conard25106-1-1
Others receiving votes: Middletown 22, Newtown 15, Woodstock 4, Bethel 3, Danbury 1

Class M/S Poll

Team Pts LW Record
1. Holy Cross (13)13928-0-0
2. Stonington 9947-1-0
3. Plainville9615-2-0
4. Suffield (1)90105-0-1
5. Ellington7735-1-0
6. Litchfield5777-1-0
7. Montville4656-0-0
8. Canton38NR6-1-0
9. Woodland36NR7-0-1
10. Nonnewaug3586-1-0
Others receiving votes: Valley Regional 15, Weston 13, Cromwell 8, Northwestern 5, Granby Memorial 4, Somers 4, East Catholic3, Old Lyme 3, Watertown 1
Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Independant; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Steve Kassoy ,Saint Paul Catholic; Tim Brown, Plainville; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent;;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington;Matt Thompson,Coginchaug;Mike Gruber,Law;Bill Glenney,Ledyard; Bill Phelps, Canton