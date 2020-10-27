2020 Boys soccer coaches polls – Week 4

Class LL/L Poll
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Hall (14)
|149
|1
|8-0-0
|2. Hand (1)
|129
|2
|6-0-0
|3. Wethersfield
|92
|5
|8-0-0
|4. Glastonbury
|87
|4
|6-0-1
|4. Fairfield Prep
|87
|3
|6-0-0
|6. Farmington
|80
|7
|4-0-0
|7. Greenwich
|74
|8
|7-0-0
|8. Wilton
|28
|9
|4-0-2
|9. Barlow
|27
|5
|7-1-0
|10. Conard
|25
|10
|6-1-1
|Others receiving votes: Middletown 22, Newtown 15, Woodstock 4, Bethel 3, Danbury 1
Class M/S Poll
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Holy Cross (13)
|139
|2
|8-0-0
|2. Stonington
|99
|4
|7-1-0
|3. Plainville
|96
|1
|5-2-0
|4. Suffield (1)
|90
|10
|5-0-1
|5. Ellington
|77
|3
|5-1-0
|6. Litchfield
|57
|7
|7-1-0
|7. Montville
|46
|5
|6-0-0
|8. Canton
|38
|NR
|6-1-0
|9. Woodland
|36
|NR
|7-0-1
|10. Nonnewaug
|35
|8
|6-1-0
|Others receiving votes: Valley Regional 15, Weston 13, Cromwell 8, Northwestern 5, Granby Memorial 4, Somers 4, East Catholic3, Old Lyme 3, Watertown 1
|Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Independant; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Steve Kassoy ,Saint Paul Catholic; Tim Brown, Plainville; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent;;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington;Matt Thompson,Coginchaug;Mike Gruber,Law;Bill Glenney,Ledyard; Bill Phelps, Canton