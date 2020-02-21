2020 Berkshire League Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 Berkshire League Girls Basketball Tournament tips off Saturday, Feb. 22 with the quarterfinal round, continues with semifinals Tuesday and concludes Friday, Feb. 28 with the tournament championship.
The tournament will be held at Northwestern throughout the week.
Regular season champion Nonnewaug is the No. 1 seed. Housatonic, the defending champion, is the No. 5 seed.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Recent Championship History
2019 — HOUSATONIC 45, Nonnewaug 37
2018 — NORTHWESTERN 58, Nonnewaug 41
2017 — THOMASTON 51, Housatonic 36
2016 — THOMASTON 58, Nonnewaug 39
2015 — THOMASTON 56, Nonnewaug 36
2014 — THOMASTON 46, Lewis Mills 37