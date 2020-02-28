2020 Berkshire League Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 Berkshire League Boys Basketball Tournament will begin with quarterfinals Saturday, at Shepaug, and conclude with semifinals and the championship next week at Shepaug..

The semifinals will be Monday, March 2. The championship game will be March 5 at 7 p.m.

Wamogo (16-4), which won its second straight Berkshire League regular season title is the top seed and the three-time defending champion.