2020 Berkshire League Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2020 Berkshire League Boys Basketball Tournament will begin with quarterfinals Saturday, at Shepaug, and conclude with semifinals and the championship next week at Shepaug..
BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT HUB
The semifinals will be Monday, March 2. The championship game will be March 5 at 7 p.m.
Wamogo (16-4), which won its second straight Berkshire League regular season title is the top seed and the three-time defending champion.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Tournament Championship History
2019 — WAMOGO 74, Shepaug 47
2018 — WAMOGO 50, Northwestern 41 OT
2017 — WAMOGO 45, Lewis Mills 38
2016 — NONNEWAUG 42, Northwestern 40
2015 — LEWIS MILLS 59, Northwestern 55
2014 — TERRYVILLE 41, Lewis Mills 33
2013 — NORTHWESTERN 54, Terryville 35
2012 — GILBERT 93, Northwestern 84 OT
2011 — NORTHWESTERN 71, Litchfield 56
2010 — NONNEWAUG 61, Litchfield 50
2009 — SHEPAUG 49, Northwestern 46
2008 — GILBERT 46, Litchfield 44
2007 — LITCHFIELD 59, Terryville 57
2006 — LITCHFIELD 77, Terryville 72
2005 — WAMOGO 48, Shepaug 41
2004 — GILBERT def. Wamogo
2003 — {data unavailable, Lewis Mills played Nonnewaug for title)
2002 — (data unavailable, Gilbert played Nonnewaug for title)
2001 — GILBERT 54, Nonnewaug 45
2000 — WAMOGO
1999 — WAMOGO
1998 — GILBERT
1997 — WAMOGO
1996 — GILBERT
1995 — TERRYVILLE
1994 — GILBERT
1993 — GILBERT
1992 — GILBERT
1991 — THOMASTON
1990 — THOMASTON
1989 — GILBERT
1988 — NORTHWESTERN
1987 — NORTHWESTERN
1986 — LEWIS MILLS
1985 — TERRYVILLE
1984 — LITCHFIELD
1983 — TERRYVILLE
1982 — THOMASTON
1981 — HOUSATONIC
1980 — TERRYVILLE