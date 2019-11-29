Newtown’s Jared Dunn (33) catches a pass against Masuk on Wednesday in Monroe. For game story and photos visit gametimect.com. Newtown’s Jared Dunn (33) catches a pass against Masuk on Wednesday in Monroe. For game story and photos visit gametimect.com. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 76 Caption Close 2019 Thanksgiving Week Football in Photos 1 / 76 Back to Gallery

High school football and Thanksgiving go together in Connecticut like turkey and all the fixings. We just can’t seem to ever get enough.

This year was no exception.

An overtime classic in the Apple Valley Classic between Southington and Cheshire.

Ansonia and Shelton continuing their winning streaks in their century old traditional games.

Norwalk setting a record for straight wins in its series against McMahon and so many more memories.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in high school football. So please join us and take a look back at Thanksgiving week through the lenses of our talented photo journalists.