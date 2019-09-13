2019 NEPSAC Football: CANTERBURY preview

[Vitals]

COACH — JIM STONE (3rd year, 8-8)

CONFERENCE — Evergreen (Tier C)

HOME — Fay Vincent, Sr Field, New Milford

2018 RECORD — 4-4

2019 OPENER — Sept. 21 vs. Cushing, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps | cbury.org

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Liam Sutherland (LB/FB), Kion Tucker (RB/CB), Jahyi Aubry (RB/LB), Emmett Reilly (OT/DT), Carter Finnen (WR/DB), Grant Tessetore (G/DT), Martin McDonald (OT/DE)

[Outlook]

A new league will mean a new home and a new fresh set of opponents for Canterbury.

The Saints are part of the 16-team, four-tiered Evergreen League after many local prep schools joined forces in the offseason.

Canterbury will compete in Tier C along with St. Luke’s, Portsmouth Abbey (R.I.) and Procter Academy (N.H.). Other Connecticut private schools — including King, Hamden Hall and Kingswood-Oxford — are also in the new setup.

Jim Stone — who is also the school’s athletic director — has led the Saints to a pair of 4-4 in records in two seasons in charge. The wishbone offense remains a staple, and two new running backs will get the chance to carry the load this season.

Tyler Bartholomew (6-1, 230) is a graduate transfer from New York City while Bryce Twohey comes from London, Ontario. Quarterback Joey Ciotti — a Madison native and the grandson and son of former Hand coaches Larry Ciotti and Mike Ciotti, respectively — will run the show for a second straight season.

Canterbury will only have to make a pair of long trips as two away games come against in-state opponents in St. Luke’s and Hamden Hall.

How the Saints fare in year one of their new league is a mystery as six of the eight opponents were not on the schedule a year ago.

Sept. 21 — CUSHING ACADEMY, 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Proctor Academy (N.H),* 2 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Albany Academy (N.Y.), 3 p.m.

Oct. 12 — KING,* 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 — BERKSHIRE, 2 p.m.

Oct. 26 — at St. Luke’s,* 3 p.m.

Nov. 2 — at Hamden Hall,* 5 p.m.

Nov. 9 — PORTSMOUTH ABBEY (R.I),* 1:30 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

*Conference game