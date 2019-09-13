2019 NEPSAC Football: CANTERBURY preview

[Vitals]
-
COACH — JIM STONE (3rd year, 8-8)
-
CONFERENCE — Evergreen (Tier C)
-
HOME — Fay Vincent, Sr Field, New Milford
-
2018 RECORD — 4-4
-
2019 OPENER — Sept. 21 vs. Cushing, 7 p.m.
-
TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps | cbury.org
[Top Players]
-
JOEY CIOTTI, Sr., QB (5-10, 186)
-
NICK CAPPELLI, Sr., OT/DE (6-5, 220)
-
TRENT CHASE, Sr., C/DT (6-2, 295)
-
DECLAN CLANCY, Jr., OT/DT (6-4, 275)
-
JASON XING, Sr., (6-2, 230)
-
NATALE FRANGIONE, Jr., G/DT (6-0, 300)
-
JUSTIN SCHNEIDER, Sr., RB/LB (6-0, 185)
-
BRYCE TWOHEY, Sr., RB/LB (5-8, 205)
-
TYLER BARTHOLOMEW, Sr., RB/LB (6-1, 230)
-
JACK CASSIDY, Sr., S (6-1, 185)
[Key Losses]
Liam Sutherland (LB/FB), Kion Tucker (RB/CB), Jahyi Aubry (RB/LB), Emmett Reilly (OT/DT), Carter Finnen (WR/DB), Grant Tessetore (G/DT), Martin McDonald (OT/DE)
[Outlook]
A new league will mean a new home and a new fresh set of opponents for Canterbury.
The Saints are part of the 16-team, four-tiered Evergreen League after many local prep schools joined forces in the offseason.
Canterbury will compete in Tier C along with St. Luke’s, Portsmouth Abbey (R.I.) and Procter Academy (N.H.). Other Connecticut private schools — including King, Hamden Hall and Kingswood-Oxford — are also in the new setup.
Jim Stone — who is also the school’s athletic director — has led the Saints to a pair of 4-4 in records in two seasons in charge. The wishbone offense remains a staple, and two new running backs will get the chance to carry the load this season.
Tyler Bartholomew (6-1, 230) is a graduate transfer from New York City while Bryce Twohey comes from London, Ontario. Quarterback Joey Ciotti — a Madison native and the grandson and son of former Hand coaches Larry Ciotti and Mike Ciotti, respectively — will run the show for a second straight season.
Canterbury will only have to make a pair of long trips as two away games come against in-state opponents in St. Luke’s and Hamden Hall.
How the Saints fare in year one of their new league is a mystery as six of the eight opponents were not on the schedule a year ago.
[2019 Schedule]
-
Sept. 21 — CUSHING ACADEMY, 3:45 p.m.
-
Sept. 28 — at Proctor Academy (N.H),* 2 p.m.
-
Oct. 5 — at Albany Academy (N.Y.), 3 p.m.
-
Oct. 12 — KING,* 2:30 p.m.
-
Oct. 19 — BERKSHIRE, 2 p.m.
-
Oct. 26 — at St. Luke’s,* 3 p.m.
-
Nov. 2 — at Hamden Hall,* 5 p.m.
-
Nov. 9 — PORTSMOUTH ABBEY (R.I),* 1:30 p.m.