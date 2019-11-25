2019 Naugatuck Valley / Greater Waterbury Thanksgiving Week Football Preview Capsules

TUESDAY
Gilbert/Northwestern at Waterbury Career Academy
- Where/When: Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 6 p.m.
- Team records: Gilbert/NW 3-6, WCA 6-3
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Gilbert/Northwestern leads 2-1
- Last year: WCA 62-21
- Players to Watch: GILBERT/NORTHWESTERN: Jr. QB Anthony Carfiro, Jr. RB/LB Marco Folino, Sr. QB/FS Chase Sanden, Sr. OL/DL Dylan Keith. WATERBURY CAREER ACADEMY: Sr. RB/LB Jalen Gopie, Sr. TE/LB Darrell Coombs, Sr. OL/LB Rafael Prado, Sr. OL/DL Giovanni Rodrigues.
- At stake: WCA already has its first winning season in its four-year program history but also comes in with a (slim, but still) mathematical chance at a Class S playoff spot. (The Spartans’ all-everything Jalen Gopie missed their last game with a foot injury; he’s expected to dress at least.) It earned its first win against the Yellow Jackets last year. G/N is looking to break a three-game losing streak.
- SPB’s Pick: WCA
- PETE’S Pick: WCA
- FORNO’s Pick: WCA
THANKSGIVING EVE
7-Mile Bowl
Platt Tech at O’Brien Tech
- Where/When: Emmett O’Brien Athletic Complex, Ansonia, 2 p.m.
- Team records: Platt Tech 3-6, O’Brien Tech 3-6
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Platt Tech leads 6-2
- Last year: O’Brien Tech 48-20
- Players to Watch: PLATT TECH: Sr. QB Joe Calzone, Sr. RB Connor Connolly, Jr. WR Quinzar Lilly, Sr. TE/LB Isiah Mikan. O’BRIEN TECH: Jr. QB Ozzie Priar, Jr. RB Xavier Velleco, Jr. RB Jamesyn Brothers, Soph. WR Elijah Moore.
- At stake: A big finish for one of these teams under first-year coaches, Vin Camera in his second stint at Platt Tech or Tim Nixon at O’Brien Tech.
- SPB’s Pick: O’Brien Tech.
- PETE’S Pick: O’Brien Tech
- FORNO’s Pick: O’Brien Tech
Capital Prep/Achievement First at Nonnewaug
- Where/When: Nonnewaug High, Woodbury, 5 p.m.
- Team records: Capital/AF 3-6, Nonnewaug 0-3
- Thanksgiving Series Record: 0-0
- Players to Watch: CAPITAL PREP/ACHIEVEMENT FIRST: Sr. QB Solomon Barlow, Jr. WR/DB Julian Ferguson, Jr. WR/DB Kadeem McKnight, Sr. LB Jameel Lawrence. NONNEWAUG: Sr. OL/LB C.J. Fairbairn, Jr. WR/DB Jacob Hungerford, Sr. WR/DB Austin Grant, Sr. WR/DB Hunter Owens.
- At stake: It’s a chance for Capital Prep to finish their last season as an independent (it’ll join the ECC next year) on a three-game winning streak. For Nonnewaug, it’s a building block on the way back to full-varsity status: This is the Chiefs’ fourth varsity game this season.
- SPB’s Pick: Capital Prep/AF
- PETE’S Pick: Captial Prep/AF
- FORNO’s Pick: Capital Prep/AF
Woodland at Seymour
- Where/When: DeBarber Field, Seymour High, Seymour, 6 p.m.
- Team records: Woodland 8-1, Seymour 6-3
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Seymour leads 9-8
- Last year: Woodland 14-12
- Players to Watch: WOODLAND: Sr. QB Tyler Bulinski, Sr. OL/DL Alex Tolboe, Sr. WR/DB James Champagne, Soph. RB/DB Jason Palmieri. SEYMOUR: Jr. QB/S Kevin Harmeling, Jr. RB/CB Curtis Dion, Sr. WR/CB Louis Cortello, Sr. OL/DL Alex Taverner.
- At stake: Woodland clinches a return trip to the Class S playoffs with a win, though it can sneak in with a loss. Seymour has a chance to join the Hawks but needs to beat them to get there.
- SPB’s Pick: Woodland.
- PETE’S Pick: Woodland
- FORNO’s Pick: Woodland
Oxford at St.Paul
- Where/When: McPhee Field, Bristol, 6 p.m.
- Team records: Oxford 2-7, St. Paul 3-6
- Thanksgiving Series Record: St. Paul leads 4-1
- Last year: St. Paul 38-22
- Players to Watch: OXFORD: Sr. QB Cayden Mitchell, Jr. RB Ethan Stella-Mackie, Sr. WR Johnny Biondo, Sr. OL/DL Jason Madden. ST. PAUL: Sr. RB/LB Max Peruta, Jr. RB Quentin Conner, Jr. RB Josh Silva, Jr. RB/LB Erik Atkinson.
- At stake: A little bit of bragging rights, plus some season-ending momentum, maybe: This would be two out of three wins at the end for Oxford, and for St. Paul, it’d be four out of five. St. Paul has won the past two meetings between the teams.
- SPB’s Pick: Oxford.
- PETE’S Pick: St. Paul
- FORNO’s Pick: St. Paul
THANKSGIVING DAY
Abbott Tech/Immaculate at MCW United
- Where/When: Housatonic High, Falls Village, 10 a.m.
- Team records: ATI 8-1, MCW United 0-9
- Thanksgiving Series Record: ATI leads 3-0
- Last year: ATI 48-6
- Players to Watch: ABBOTT TECH/IMMACULATE: Sr. RB/LB Anthony Frasier, Sr. QB/DB C.J. Cianflone, Sr. WR/S Kevin Curry, Jr. RB/DB Tommy Fahey. MCW UNITED: Sr. QB/SS Dylan Crump, Fr. RB Jacob Bourgoin, Soph. RB/LB Donald Cahill, Sr. OL/DL Zach Mallett.
- At stake: ATI clinched a Class M playoff spot on Saturday. With a win here, it could finish as high as second and no lower than fifth. MCW is looking for its first united win: The program’s last victory was as a solo Wolcott Tech in 2014. That team lost its last game and didn’t play in 2015; since joining up with Housatonic and Wamogo, they are 0-38.
- SPB’s Pick: ATI.
- PETE’S Pick: ATI.
- FORNO’s Pick: ATI.
Crosby at Kennedy
- Where/When: Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Crosby 1-8, Kennedy 1-8
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Kennedy leads 10-5 since 2004
- Last year: Kennedy 36-0
- Players to Watch: CROSBY: Soph. WR/CB Taji Blizzard, Soph. QB Tanner Leo, Jr. DB Lazarus Agba, Fr. RB/LB Michael Scott. KENNEDY: Jr. WR/FS Tre Graves, Fr. QB Dereck Ledee, Jr. WR/CB Zech Rountree, Sr. RB/LB Luis Rivera.
- At stake: Bragging rights. Crosby is looking for its first win in the series since 2015, which is its only win in the series since 2010.
- SPB’s Pick: Kennedy.
- PETE’S Pick: Kennedy.
- FORNO’s Pick: Kennedy.
Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech at Wilby
- Where/When: Jimmy Lee Stadium, Crosby High, Waterbury, 10 a.m.
- Team records: S.Heart/KT 1-8, Wilby 3-6
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Sacred Heart leads 35-33-1
- Last year: Sacred Heart 32-6
- Players to Watch: SACRED HEART/KAYNOR TECH: Sr. QB/LB Alex Gonzalez, Sr. WR/DB Josue Salazar, Soph. WR/DB Marques Williams. WILBY: Sr. LB Dashaun Wilson, Sr. RB/DB Raekwon James, Jr. QB/S David Laboy, Fr. QB Aaron James
- At stake: For Wilby, the capper to its best season since 2013 (5-6). The Wildcats are seeking their first win in this series since 2014. Sacred Heart can keep that run going.
- SPB’s Pick: Wilby.
- PETE’S Pick: Wilby
- FORNO’s Pick: Wilby
Torrington at Watertown
- Where/When: John J. Mills Complex, Watertown, 10:15 a.m.
- Team records: Torrington 5-4, Watertown 7-2
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Torrington leads 27-25-1
- Last year: Torrington 37-20
- Players to Watch: TORRINGTON: Sr. QB/DB Conrad Avallone, Sr. RB/DB Christian Estefani, Sr. RB/LB Jake Coleman, Sr. OL/DE Logan Bermas. WATERTOWN: Sr. QB Xavier Powell, Jr. WR John Biolo, Sr. WR/DB Leo Kolonsky, Sr. RB/LB Jonathan Palomba.
- At stake: The Helmet. Watertown comes in alive for its second Class M playoff berth in three years after a 20-15 win over Naugatuck on Thursday; it needs a win and some help. Torrington might’ve been in the mathematical mix, too, but it forfeited its last game against St. Paul. This could provide a little redemption as well as a winning season for the first time since 2015.
- SPB’s Pick: Watertown.
- PETE’S Pick: Torrington.
- FORNO’s Pick: Watertown.
Ansonia at Naugatuck
- Where/When: Veterans Field, Naugatuck High, Naugatuck, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Ansonia 9-0, Naugatuck 5-4
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Ansonia leads 75-34-10
- Last year: Ansonia 34-22
- Players to Watch: ANSONIA: Sr. RB/DB Shykeem Harmon, Jr. QB/DB Sheldon Schuler, Sr. FB/LB Tyler Cafaro, Sr. TE/DL Garrett Cafaro. NAUGATUCK: Sr. QB Jay Mezzo, Sr. WR/LB Isaiah Williams, Jr. RB/LB Ethan Garcia, Jr. RB/LB Aaron Smith
- At stake: For Ansonia, which has already clinched a home playoff game in Class S, this would conclude a perfect regular season in the NVL after a couple of scares against Woodland and Seymour. For Naugatuck, a winning season after an injury-plagued second half, as well as an upset to end Ansonia’s winning streak against league teams that dates to a Naugatuck win on Thanksgiving 2010.
- SPB’s Pick: Ansonia.
- PETE’S Pick: Ansonia
- FORNO’s Pick: Ansonia
Holy Cross at Wolcott
- Where/When: Monroe Field, Wolcott, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Holy Cross 7-2, Wolcott 6-3
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Holy Cross leads 11-4 since 2004
- Last year: Wolcott 30-26
- Players to Watch: HOLY CROSS: Jr. QB Drevon Yeldell, Jr. WR/DB Rashaun Mitchell, Jr. QB/LB Chase Tyson, Sr. DE/WR Marcus Payne. WOLCOTT: Sr. OL/DL D.J. Barry, Sr. RB/LB Justin Pawlak, Jr. RB/CB Joe Fontano, Jr. QB/S Jack Byrnes.
- At stake: Maybe a playoff spot. Holy Cross can clinch one in Class S with a win. Wolcott comes into the week mathematically alive in the Class M race and needing a win here, for starters.
- SPB’s Pick: Wolcott.
- PETE’S Pick: Holy Cross
- FORNO’s Pick: Holy Cross