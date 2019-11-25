2019 Greater New Haven Thanksgiving Week Football Preview Capsules

TUESDAY
The Principal’s Cup
Valley Regional/Old Lyme at Haddam-Killingworth
- Where/When: Haddam-Killingworth, Higganum, 6:30 p.m.
- Team records: Valley 4-5, HK 2-7
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Valley Regional/Old Lyme leads 30-10
- Last year: Haddam-Killingworth 27-21
- Players to Watch: VALLEY REGIONAL/OLD LYME: Jr. QB Jack Cox, Jr. WR/DB Colbe Andrews, Jr. RB/DB Anthony Rosario, Sr. WR/DB Brian Rankin. HADDAM-KILLINGWORTH: Sr. RB/DB Dalton Modehn, Jr. QB Alex Riccitelli, Sr. OL/DL Trey Callendar, Sr. OL/DL Chris Moore.
- At stake: A .500 season for Valley Regional/Old Lyme, which would mean a three-game winning streak to end the year after an injury-riddled struggle through midseason. For H-K, a chance to end on a high note with three wins in the last four. …The Principal’s Cup, given to the annual winner.
- SPB’s Pick: H-K.
- PETE’S Pick: VROL
- FORNO’s Pick: VROL
THANKSGIVING EVE
The Route 17 Bowl
Coginchaug/Hale Ray/East Hampton at North Branford
- Where/When: Colafati Field, North Branford, 6 p.m.
- Team records: Coginchaug 6-3, North Branford 7-2
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Coginchaug leads 2-1
- Last year: Coginchaug 29-8
- Players to Watch: COGINCHAUG: Jr. QB Aaron Faiella, Jr. WR/S Evan Faiella, Jr. WR/CB Jackson Moore, Sr. RB/S Alex Case. NORTH BRANFORD: Jr. RB Tyler DiNapoli, Jr. QB Brandon Fratta, Sr. WR/DB Nate Raymond, Jr. OL/DL Stathi Gianniotis.
- At stake: North Branford has a chance at a playoff spot, either seventh or eight in Class S, but any path there requires a win here and some help — namely two of Holy Cross, Stafford/Somers/East Windsor and Plainville to lose. So it’s tough, but realistic. …Despite a win Friday, Coginchaug found itself eliminated by just a few points, so it’s seeking bragging rights and ruining the T-Birds’ chances at a playoff spot in this relatively new series.
- SPB’s Pick: North Branford
- PETE’S Pick: Coginchaug/Hale Ray/East Hampton
- FORNO’s Pick: North Branford
North Haven at Amity
- Where/When: William Johnson Field, Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
- Team records: North Haven 5-4, Amity 4-5
- Thanksgiving Series Record: North Haven leads 13-9-1
- Last year: North Haven 28-26
- Players to Watch: NORTH HAVEN: Sr. RB/LB Albert Hooks, Sr. RB/LB Corey Hooks, Sr. RB/DB Jaden Watson, Sr. TE/LB Joe Vitale. AMITY: Sr. DE/FB/QB Joe DiGello, Sr. WR/DE Nico Semmonella, Sr. LB/RB Sam Sachs, Jr. OT/DL Cameron Luciano.
- At stake: A winning season for North Haven; a .500 season for Amity. North Haven has won the last 10 meetings.
- SPB’s Pick: North Haven
- PETE’S Pick: North Haven
- FORNO’s Pick: North Haven
Hand at Guilford
- Where/When: Kavanaugh Field, Guilford, 7 p.m.
- Team records: Hand 9-0, Guilford 4-5
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Hand leads 40-5-1
- Last year: Hand 57-21
- Players to Watch: HAND: Sr. QB Phoenix Billings, Sr. OL/DL Ben Corniello, Sr. RB/LB Colin McCabe, Sr. TE Ethan Haberman. GUILFORD: Sr. RB/S Charles Walcott, Jr. QB/S Aedan McDermott, Sr. TE/DE/K Aidan Chiaia, Sr. C/LB Evan Russell.
- At stake: Hand has a 33-game winning streak and has a chance at the top seed in Class L as it pursues its third consecutive CIAC championship. It’ll be tight if St. Joseph also beats Trumbull. … Guilford’s last win in the series came in 2006. The Indians, who opened 3-0, can secure a .500 season if they can somehow pull the upset.
- SPB’s Pick: Hand
- PETE’S Pick: Hand
- FORNO’s Pick: Hand
THANKSGIVING DAY
Morgan at Old Saybrook/Westbrook
- Where/When: Old Saybrook High, Old Saybrook, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Morgan 1-8, OSW 2-7
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Morgan leads 10-8
- Last year: OSW 32-24
- Players to Watch: MORGAN: Soph. QB Andrew Nye, Sr. WR/DB Michael Zingarella, Sr. WR/DB Liam Whelan, Soph. WR/DB Garret Garbinski. OLD SAYBROOK/WESTBROOK: Sr. LB/OL/RB/K Cooper Pavlovich, Sr. RB/S Will Bergeron, Sr. QB Jack McDowell, Sr. OL/DL Matt Murphy.
- At stake: A chance for both teams to finish tough years with a victory. OSW has won the past three meetings in this series after Morgan had won four in a row.
- SPB’s Pick: OSW
- PETE’S Pick: OSW
- FORNO’s Pick: OSW
The Apple Valley Classic
Southington at Cheshire
- Where/When: The Maclary Complex, Cheshire HS, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Southington 8-1, Cheshire 8-1
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Southington 19-12
- Last year: Southington 23-13
- Players to Watch: SOUTHINGTON: Jr. QB Brady Lafferty, Sr. RB/DB Dillon Kohl, Sr. WR/DB Carter Uhlman, Sr. LB Billy Carr. CHESHIRE: Sr. RB Jake McAlinden, Sr. QB Jason Shumilla, Sr. OL/DL Sean Cangiano, Jr. K Jotham Casey.
- At stake: The winner of this game will be no lower than the third seed in the Class LL playoffs. Both teams have already secured their postseason spots, and a playoff rematch is quite possible. A Southington win will assure it’s at Fontana Field (a Newtown loss will give the Knights a shot at the No. 2 seed, too). …A Cheshire win, and the Rams could get as high as one of the top three seeds (dropping Southington down as far as No. 7). A Cheshire loss, and the Rams can do no worse than No. 6. … Southington has won seven in a row against the Rams since 2011.
- SPB’s Pick: Cheshire.
- PETE’S Pick: Southington
- FORNO’s Pick: Southington
West Haven at Fairfield Prep
- Where/When: Rafferty Stadium, Fairfield, 10 a.m.
- Team records: West Haven 2-7, Fairfield Prep 5-4
- Thanksgiving Series Record: West Haven 17-7
- Last year: Fairfield 63-12
- Players to Watch: WEST HAVEN: Sr. QB Andre Rentas, Sr. RB/LB Justin Medina, Jr. RB Jaden Grant, Sr. WR Jordan Berrios. FAIRFIELD PREP: Sr. WR Max McGillicuddy, Sr. WR/QB/DB J.P. Iaropoli, Fr. QB Champ Long, Sr. RB Sean Nelson.
- At stake: Fairfield Prep was eliminated with its 49-14 loss to Shelton on Friday. So with West Haven also far out of contention, it’s a bragging-rights game between two teams that played among the toughest schedules in the state. …The Jesuits have typically struggled vs. the Westies, yet have won the last two meetings since losing eight of the previous nine (not including a 29-28 win in the 2013 Class LL semifinals).
- SPB’s Pick: West Haven.
- PETE’S Pick: Fairfield Prep
- FORNO’s Pick: Fairfield Prep
Elm City Bowl
Wilbur Cross at Hillhouse
- Where/When: Bowen Field, New Haven, 10:30 a.m.
- Team records: Wilbur Cross 2-7, Hillhouse 4-5
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Hillhouse leads 59-31-8
- Last year: Hillhouse 36-8
- Players to Watch: WILBUR CROSS: Sr. LB/WR Chino Grant, Jr. RB/S Jabez Cubiz, Jr. QB/DB Marquel Caesar, Jr. WR/LB Armon Hyslop. HILLHOUSE: Jr. QB/DB Demelle Turner, Sr. RB/DB Treronn Bryant, Sr. WR/LB Turone Kelley, Jr. RB/LB Gianni Bethea
- At stake: One of these teams will end the season on a three-game win streak. For the Academics, it’d be five wins in the last six games to get back to .500. For the Governors, it’d come after an 0-7 start in which they scored only 14 points.
- SPB’s Pick: Hillhouse.
- PETE’S Pick: Hillhouse
- FORNO’s Pick: Hillhouse
The 104th Beehive Bowl
East Haven at Branford
- Where/When: Branford High, Branford, 10:30 a.m.
- Team records: East Haven 7-2, Branford 5-4
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Branford leads 40-33-4
- Last year: Branford 20-3
- Players to Watch: EAST HAVEN: Jr. QB Trey Garea, Sr. TE/LB Jake Marquardt, Jr. RB Eric Araujo, Sr. RB/DB Mike Castellano. BRANFORD: Sr. QB Sean Kelly, Jr. RB/S Kam Holmes, Sr. RB/LB Spencer Landsbach, Sr. WR/DB Cameron Mills.
- At stake: This will be the third time in five years that East Haven comes into this game 7-2. Branford won in 2015 and 2018 to deny East Haven a Class M playoff spot. The Yellowjackets have a postseason chance again, though they’d need some help, too. And it’s probably not going to be enough (for starters, Watertown and New Fairfield need to lose). The Hornets get a chance to play spoiler again and secure a winning season.
- SPB’s Pick: East Haven
- PETE’S Pick: Branford
- FORNO’s Pick: East Haven
Foran at Law
- Where/When: Lawmen Stadium, Milford, 10:30 a.m.
- Team records: Foran 4-5, Law 2-7
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Tied 22-22-2
- Last year: Law 23-20
- Players to Watch: FORAN: Sr. QB Andrew Janik, Sr. WR/LB Will Phelan, Sr. OL/DL Gage Dias, Sr. RB/CB Teddy Mauro. LAW: Sr. QB/LB Mike Becker, Sr. WR/DB Rayshon Jacobs, Sr. TE/LB Zach Merchant, Sr. RB Curtis Murphy.
- At stake: A .500 season is on the line for the Lions, who were 1-9 last year. Law has a chance to wrap up a tough year happily. Law has won the past two meetings, getting into the 2017 Class M playoffs with a victory after going a decade without beating the Lions.
- SPB’s Pick: Foran.
- PETE’S Pick: Foran
- FORNO’s Pick: Foran
The Carini Bowl
Lyman Hall at Sheehan
- Where/When: Riccitelli Field, Wallingford, 10:30 a.m.
- Team records: Lyman Hall 5-4, Sheehan 7-2
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Lyman Hall leads 26-21
- Last year: Sheehan 34-14
- Players to Watch: LYMAN HALL: Sr. WR/S Shakespeare Rodriguez, Sr. QB S.P. Pragano, Jr. TE/LB Luke O’Reardon, Jr. RB Christian Salaman. SHEEHAN: Sr. RB/DB Terrence Bogan, SR. RB/DB Jordan Davis, Sr. QB/LB Kyle Simmons, Sr. TE/LB Braedon McCarthy.
- At stake: Sheehan has won seven in a row in this series, and if it makes it eight, the Titans will clinch a Class S playoff spot. They can still get in with a loss, but that will involve one of the other Class S hopefuls to lose — like Holy Cross or Stafford, maybe even Plainville. …Lyman Hall has a chance to play spoiler and secure its first winning season since 2010 (it was 5-5 the past two seasons).
- SPB’s Pick: Sheehan.
- PETE’S Pick: Sheehan
- FORNO’s Pick: Sheehan
The 69th Green Bowl
Notre Dame-West Haven at Hamden
- Where/When: Joe Bruno Field, Hamden, 10:30 a.m.
- Team records: NDWH 5-4, Hamden 6-3
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Notre Dame 45-21-2
- Last year: Notre Dame 62-16
- Players to Watch: NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN: Sr. QB Jackson Zalinsky, Sr. RB/LB Mark Altieri, Jr. WR/DB Tom Candelora, WR/CB Aiden Stankiewicz. HAMDEN: Sr. RB/LB Davonte Mitchell, Sr. OL/DL Darius Mills, Sr. WR/DB Chris Pigatt, Sr. RB/LB Edwin Figueroa.
- At stake: Notre Dame hasn’t lost the Green Bowl since 2005, and if it keeps that streak alive, it’ll secure a winning season. Hamden was mathematically eliminated late last week, but a victory here would put an exclamation point on their best season in a decade.
- SPB’s Pick: Notre Dame-West Haven
- PETE’S Pick: Notre Dame-West Haven
- FORNO’s Pick: Notre Dame-West Haven
120th Meeting
Shelton at Derby
- Where/When: Ryan Field, Derby, 10:30 a.m.
- Team records: Shelton 6-3, Derby 2-7
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Shelton 58-43-7
- Last year: Shelton 62-6
- Players to Watch: SHELTON: Sr. RB/LB Tyler Pjatak, Sr. WR/DB Chris Thompson, Sr. TE/DE Mike Lockavitch, Sr. DL Philip Sissick. DERBY: Sr. RB/LB Julian Delarosa, Sr. TE/LB Mike Rijo, Jr. RB Jeff Polis, Sr. OL/DL Drew Snell.
- At stake: Shelton last missed the Class LL playoffs in 2013, but its win Friday over Fairfield Prep kept it barely alive. They’ll still need this game and tons of help to qualify. For starters, they’ll need NFA to lose to New London on Wednesday — which would also deny Shelton a precious bonus since they defeated NFA this year. In that case, Shelton’s points cap is at 960 and it would have to hope NFA (max 970) and Conard (max 960) lose out on most of their bonuses. It’ll be close. At least Shelton has a tiebreaker over NFA. …Derby’s last win against Shelton was called at the time, 2002, the biggest upset in the series. This, for the short-handed Red Raiders, would be even bigger. …The Silver Turkey is awarded to the game’s MVP.
- SPB’s Pick: Shelton.
- PETE’S Pick: Shelton
- FORNO’s Pick: Shelton
