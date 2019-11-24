2019 Greater Hartford County Thanksgiving Week Preview Capsules

TUESDAY
Tolland at E.O. Smith
- Where/When: E.O. Smith, Storrs, 6 p.m.
- Team records: Tolland 6-3, E.O. Smith 2-7
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Tied 5-5
- Last year: Tolland 18-0
- Players to Watch: TOLLAND: Sr., RB/LB Ryan Carlson, Sr.. WR/DB Aidan D’Amato, Sr., DL/OL Aaron Lange. E.O. SMITH: Sr., DE Isiah Lovell.
- At stake: The winner takes the series lead.
- SPB’s Pick: Tolland.
- PETE’S Pick: Tolland.
- FORNO’s Pick: Tolland.
Valley Gridiron Classic
Avon at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
- Where/When: Holden Field, Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
- Team records: Avon 2-7, Simsbury 8-1
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Simsbury 3-1, All-Time: Simsbury 8-5
- Last year: Simsbury 42-6
- Players to Watch: AVON: Jr., RB/DB Quandrell Stewart, Soph., QB Tabor Engle. SIMSBURY: Sr., LB/OL Tommy Guilfoyle, Jr., QB/DB Aidan Boeshans, Sr., WR/DB Zach Gilbert.
- At stake: A possible home playoff game for Simsbury if they win and Southington loses to Cheshire on Thursday.
- SPB’s Pick: Simsbury.
- PETE’S Pick: Simsbury
- FORNO’s Pick: Simsbury
Glastonbury at Bloomfield
- Where/When: Phil Rubin Stadium, Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.
- Team records: Glastonbury 3-6, Bloomfield 9-0
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Bloomfield leads 2-0
- Last year: Bloomfield 46-0
- Players to Watch: GLASTONBURY: Sr., OL Brett Nelson, Sr., LB/RB Brandon Myers. BLOOMFIELD: Jr., QB Daron Bryden, Sr., WR/RB/DB Anthony Simpson, Soph., WR Jayvon Massey, Sr., LB Kyle Davis.
- At stake: Bloomfield has a chance to clinch a home quarterfinal game with a win. Bloomfield has won the first two games of this new series.
- SPB’s Pick: Bloomfield.
- PETE’S Pick: Bloomfield
- FORNO’s Pick: Bloomfield
East Hartford at Manchester
- Where/When: Memorial Field, Manchester, 6:30 p.m.
- Team records: East Hartford 1-8, Manchester 4-5
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Manchester leads 12-6
- Last year: East Hartford 63-40
- Players to Watch: EAST HARTFORD: Jr., LB/TE Justyn Gardner, Soph., QB Darrion Williams. MANCHESTER: Sr., RB Jahkye Thompson, Sr., Sr., LB/RB Cory Williams, Jr., DE Marlique Pierre-Louis.
- At stake: The Hornets two-game win streak. Manchester has dominated the series winning five of the last eight matchups.
- SPB’s Pick: Manchester.
- PETE’S Pick: Manchester.
- FORNO’s Pick: East Hartford.
Middletown at Windsor
- Where/When: Jack O’Brien Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Team records: Middletown 6-3, Windsor 6-3
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Windsor leads 7-2
- Last year: Windsor 7-0
- Players to Watch: MIDDLETOWN: Sr., QB Chris Danas, Sr., OL/DL Brady Foster, Soph., RB/LB Shaun Gaskins, Jr., WR/DB Kyle Despres. WINDSOR: Sr., WR Primo Spears, Sr., LB Kobe Foster, Jr., RB/DB Jaiden Murphy.
- At stake: If Windsor wins they they will need the bonus points to fall in its favor. If Middletown does the Blue Dragons have an even longer shot to make the Class L playoffs.
- SPB’s Pick: Windsor.
- PETE’S Pick: Middletown
- FORNO’s Pick: Windsor
THANKSGIVING EVE
Newington at Wethersfield
- Where/When: Cottone Field, Wethersfield, 6 p.m.
- Team records: Newington 7-2, Wethersfield 7-2
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Newington leads 23-19-1
- Last year: Newington 27-20
- Players to Watch: NEWINGTON: Jr., QB Nick Pestrichello, Jr., RB/LB John Amaning Jr., Sr., WR/DB Gunnar Johnson. WETHERSFIELD: Sr., QB Matt Silver, Sr., WR/DB Connor Pace, Sr., RB/LB John Orsini.
- At stake: Playoff spots for both teams. Both teams come in 7-2 and the winner of the game will clinch a spot in the postseason, while the loser will have to scoreboard watch and hope the points fall in their favor. Newington has won the last two games of this series.
- SPB’s Pick: Wethersfield.
- PETE’S Pick: Newington.
- FORNO’s Pick: Wethersfield.
Northwest Catholic at East Catholic
- Where/When: East Catholic High, Manchester, 6:30 p.m.
- Team records: Northwest Catholic 5-4, East Catholic 1-8
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Northwest Catholic leads 3-1
- Last year: Northwest Catholic 41-0
- Players to Watch: NORTHWEST CATHOLIC: Sr., RB/DE Isaac Riley, Sr., QB/LB Connor Rich, Sr., LB/TE Skye Dolce. EAST CATHOLIC: Jr., DT/TE Jack Barry, Jr., RB/DB Mick O’Connor.
- At stake: Bragging rights.
- SPB’s Pick: Northwest Catholic.
- PETE’S Pick: Northwest Catholic.
- FORNO’s Pick: Northwest Catholic.
Route 66 Bowl
Vinal Tech/Goodwin Tech/Whitney Tech at Wilcox Tech
- Where/When: Falcon Field, Meriden, 6 p.m.
- Team records: Vinal Tech 2-7, Wilcox Tech 1-8
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Vinal leads 3-1
- Last year: Wilcox Tech 38-16
- Players to Watch: VINAL TECH: Jr., RB Nefaru Murray, Sr., QB Damian Rodriguez. WILCOX TECH: OL/LB Michael Mysatyukow Jr., Jr., OL/LB Scott Putnam.
- At stake: Bragging rights in the Route 66 Bowl.
- SPB’s Pick:Vinal
- PETE’S Pick: Vinal
- FORNO’s Pick: Vinal
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby
- Where/When: Windsor Locks High, Windsor Locks, 6 p.m.
- Team records: Stafford 7-2, Windsor Locks 6-3
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Stafford leads 4-0
- Last year: Stafford 35-20
- Players to Watch: STAFFORD: Sr., QB Tyler Ouellete, Soph., WR/DB Logan Briggs, Soph., RB/LB Mark McLaughlin. WINDSOR LOCKS: Sr., RB/DB Eric Pino, Sr., RB/DB Jonathan Savalier.
- At stake: A win by the Stafford co-op will lock up a playoff spot for the Bulldogs for the third straight season.
- SPB’s Pick: Stafford.
- PETE’S Pick: Stafford.
- FORNO’s Pick: Stafford.
The Shunpike Showdown
Rocky Hill at Cromwell/Portland
- Where/When: Pierson Park, Cromwell, 6 p.m.
- Team records: Rocky Hill 2-7, Cromwell/Portland 1-8
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Rocky Hill 3-1
- Last year: Cromwell/Portland 30-0
- Players to Watch: ROCKY HILL: Sr., RB/LB Matt Sevigny, Sr., RB/LB Nico Capasso. CROMWELL/PORTLAND: Sr., RB Justin Stergos.
- At stake: Bragging rights in The Shunpike Showdown. The series is only four years old, but Cromwell/Portland picked up its first win in the series last year. The Panthers could win their second in a row.
- SPB’s Pick: Cromwell/Portland
- PETE’S Pick: Cromwell/Portland
- FORNO’s Pick: Cromwell/Portland
Battle of Route 83
Rockville at Ellington
- Where/When: Ellington High, Ellington, 6 p.m.
- Team records: Rockville 9-0, Ellington 3-6
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Tied 1-1
- Last year: Rockville 25-0
- Players to Watch: ROCKVILLE: Sr., QB/LB Jon O’Coin, Sr., WR/CB Jaquan Dufour, Jr., DL Nasir Knighton. ELLINGTON: Sr., RB/LB Nathan Schneider.
- At stake: With the top seed in Class M already locked up, Rockville has a chance to lock up a perfect regular season in only coach Erick Knickerbocker’s second season.
- SPB’s Pick: Rockville.
- PETE’S Pick: Rockville
- FORNO’s Pick: Rockville
THANKSGIVING DAY
The Apple Valley Classic
Southington at Cheshire
- Where/When: The Maclary Complex, Cheshire HS, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Southington 8-1, Cheshire 8-1
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Southington 19-12
- Last year: Southington 23-13
- Players to Watch: SOUTHINGTON: Jr. QB Brady Lafferty, Sr. RB/DB Dillon Kohl, Sr. WR/DB Carter Uhlman, Sr. LB Billy Carr. CHESHIRE: Sr. RB Jake McAlinden, Sr. QB Jason Shumilla, Sr. OL/DL Sean Cangiano, Jr. K Jotham Casey.
- At stake: The winner of this game will be no lower than the third seed in the Class LL playoffs. Both teams have already secured their postseason spots, and a playoff rematch was possible. Southington has won seven in a row against the Rams since 2011.
- SPB’s Pick: Cheshire.
- PETE’S Pick: Southington
- FORNO’s Pick: Southington
Battle of the Bell
Bristol Central at Bristol Eastern
- Where/When: Muzzy Field, Bristol, 10:30 a.m.
- Team records: Bristol Central 4-5, Bristol Eastern 2-7
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Bristol Central leads 35-23-2
- Last year: Bristol Central 24-19
- Players to Watch: BRISTOL CENTRAL: Sr., WR/DB, Galen Hickey, Soph., QB Victor Rosa. BRISTOL EASTERN: Sr., QB Bryce Curtin. Soph., RB Alex Marshall.
- At stake: The bell. Bristol Central has a chance to win its fifth straight against Bristol Eastern in the Battle of the Bell. It would be the longest streak in the series since Bristol Eastern won eight straight from 2007 to 2014.
- SPB’s Pick: Bristol Central.
- PETE’S Pick: Bristol Central
- FORNO’s Pick: Bristol Central
Stoddard Bowl
Maloney at Platt
- Where/When: Falcon Field, Meriden 10:30 a.m.
- Team records: Maloney 8-1, Platt 4-5
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Tied 30-30-1 on Thanksgiving (31-30-1 Maloney leads overall)
- Last year: Platt 36-20
- Players to Watch: MALONEY: Soph., QB Angel Arce, Jr., RB James Tarver, Sr., WR/DB Kam Moreno, Sr., LB Kody Talento. PLATT: Jr., RB Roberto Salas.
- At stake: Nothing will be able to top what happened between these two teams last year. Platt beat Maloney to get into the Class L playoffs and then the two teams met in the state semifinals, a game that Maloney won. This year Maloney can clinch a home playoff game with a win, though the odds might not be in the Spartans favor. Since 2014 the teams have switched winning the Stoddard Bowl every year, but if the playoff game is included, the odds will be with the Panthers..
- SPB’s Pick: Maloney.
- PETE’S Pick: Platt
- FORNO’s Pick: Maloney
Olde Canal Cup
Farmington at Plainville
- Where/When: Plainville High, Plainville, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Farmington 5-4, Plainville 7-2
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Farmington leads 7-1
- Last year: Farmington 18-17
- Players to Watch: FARMINGTON: Sr., QB Jacob Conrad, Sr., WR/DE Niko Bouzakis, Sr., WR/S Michael Gregory. PLAINVILLE: Jr., QB Christian Collin, Jr., Sr., RB/LB Mason Sarra.
- At stake: A possible playoff spot for coach Tim Shea and the Blue Devils. If the Blue Devils win they will be hoping one of Stafford or Holy Cross loses.
- SPB’s Pick: Plainville.
- PETE’S Pick: Plainville
- FORNO’s Pick: Plainville
Hartford Public at Bulkeley/HMTCA/Weaver
- Where/When: Dillon Stadium, Hartford, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Hartford Public 0-9, Bulkeley 0-9
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Hartford Public leads 52-29-4
- Last year: Hartford Public 42-8
- Players to Watch: HARTFORD PUBLIC: Sr., LB Malachi Randolph. BULKELEY: Sr., RB Joshua Thomas.
- At stake: Hartford Public has dominated this series winning the last 10 games. This series is one of the longest running in the state as it goes into its 96th meeting.
- SPB’s Pick: Hartford Public
- PETE’S Pick: Hartford Public
- FORNO’s Pick: Hartford Public