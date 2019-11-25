2019 Fairfield County Thanksgiving Week Preview Capsules

TUESDAY
The Candlewood Cup
New Fairfield at New Milford
- Where/When: Joe Wiser Stadium, New Milford, 7 p.m.
- Team records: New Fairfield 7-2, New Milford 4-5
- Thanksgiving Series Record: New Fairfield leads 9-3
- Last year: New Fairfield 48-0
- Players to Watch: NEW FAIRFIELD: Sr., QB Matt Constantinides, Sr. WR/DB JT Thuesen, Sr., WR/DB Nick Diyman, Sr., RB/LB Mike Altobelli. NEW MILFORD: Sr. RB/DL Sergey Holcolmb, Sr. WR/DB Johnny Fitzmaurice, Jr. LB Ricky Ganser
- At stake: New Fairfield needs to win and then hope Watertown at least loses on Thanksgiving to clinch a playoff spot. If not, the Indians have a chance to catch them. …For New Milford, the Green Wave have a chance to finish .500 for the first time since 2011. …The winner also wins The Candlewood Cup. The teams have split the last two meetings, New Fairfield won five in a row from 2012-2016.
- SPB’s Pick: New Fairfield.
- PETE’S Pick: New Fairfield.
- FORNO’s Pick: New Fairfield.
THANKSGIVING EVE
Danbury at Ridgefield
- Where/When: Tiger Hollow Stadium, 6 p.m.
- Team records: Danbury 5-4, Ridgefield 7-2
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Ridgefield leads 12-4
- Last year: Ridgefield 19-12
- Players to Watch: DANBURY: Sr., DL/OL Jah Joyner, Sr., RB/DB Malachi Hopkins, Jr., QB Patrick Rosetti, Soph., WR/DB Artez Taft. RIDGEFIELD: Sr., QB Owen Matthews, Jr., WR/DB Owen Gaydos, Soph., RB Kai Prohaszka.
- At stake: A Class LL playoff spot for Ridgefield. A win puts the Tigers in, but even a loss won’t doom them. Year two under Augustine Tieri has been a success win or loss against Ridgefield. The Hatters are knocking on the door of state relevancy and a win against Ridgefield will give Danbury its first winning since 2014 and it’s its first season since 2011 where Danbury will finish at least .500. Ridgefield have won this game every year since 2015.
- SPB’s Pick: Danbury.
- PETE’S Pick: Ridgefield
- FORNO’s Pick: Ridgefield.
Newtown at Masuk
- Where/When: Benedict Field, Masuk HS, Monroe, 6 p.m.
- Team records: Newtown 9-0, Masuk 6-3
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Newtown leads 13-9-1
- Last year: Newtown 21-14.
- Players to Watch: NEWTOWN: Sr. QB Brendan Lombardo; Jr. QB Jack Street; Sr. FB/LB Jared Dunn; Sr. WR/DB Riley Ward. MASUK: Sr. WR Jeff Nugent; Soph. QB Nick Saccu; Jr. RB/LB Danny Verrastro.
- At stake: With a spot already locked up in the Class LL playoffs, Newtown can get one of the top-three seeds with a victory. A loss, and they can drop no further than six. …Masuk must win to qualify for the Class L playoffs, but the it hasn’t won this game since 2011. Perhaps an encouraging sign: the last three games Newtown won by a mere seven points each. Then again, Newtown hasn’t lost a SWC game since 2017.
- SPB’s Pick: Newtown.
- PETE’S Pick: Newtown.
- FORNO’s Pick: Newtown.
Brookfield at Bethel
- Where/When: DeSantis Field, Bethel, 6 p.m.
- Team records: Brookfield 0-9, Bethel 2-7
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Brookfield leads 17-6
- Last year: Brookfield 41-7
- Players to Watch: BROOKFIELD: Sr., OL/DL Adam Frame, Soph., RB Tyler Robinson. BETHEL: Sr., FB/DE Morgan Haskett, Sr., OL/DL Cassio Pena Diaz.
- At stake: Bryan Muller has a chance to win his first game as a coach of Brookfield. Bethel has a chance to win this game for the first time since 2013, incidentally the last time the Wildcats reached the state playoffs… and lost to Brookfield the next week.
- SPB’s Pick: Bethel.
- PETE’S Pick: Brookfield.
- FORNO’s Pick: Bethel.
THANKSGIVING DAY
Greenwich at Staples
- Where/When: Staples Stadium, Westport, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Greenwich 8-1, Staples 2-7
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Staples leads 8-6
- Last year: Greenwich 29-0
- Players to Watch: GREENWICH: Jr., WR/DB AJ Barber, Jr., QB James Rinello, Sr., LB Vincent Ceci, Sr., DE Eddy Iuteri. STAPLES: Sr. QB/WR/DB Jake Thaw.
- At stake: Playoff seeding for the Cardinals as they attempt to win back-to-back Class LL state championships. Greenwich can get as high as the No. 3 seed if Newtown loses. …For Staples, which has all kinds of issues this year, a win over the defending LL champions would end its bizarre season on a high note. Greenwich has dominated the series over the past three seasons, however, allowing Staples to score just 24 points in those three games.
- SPB’s Pick: Greenwich
- PETE’S Pick: Greenwich
- FORNO’s Pick: Greenwich
The Turkey Bowl (New Canaan-Darien)
New Canaan at Darien
- Where/When: Darien High School Field, Darien, 10 a.m.
- Team records: New Canaan 7-2, Darien 9-0
- Thanksgiving Series Record: New Canaan leads 17-8
- Last year: New Canaan 17-14
- Players to Watch: NEW CANAAN: Sr., QB Drew Pyne, Sr., WR/DB Zach LaPolice, Sr., LB Chris Carratu. DARIEN: Sr., WR/DB Jackson Peters, Sr., QB Peter Graham, Sr., LB Sam Wilson.
- At stake: Bragging rights, of course, in one of the most competitive Thanksgiving rivalries out there. … Darien can lock up the No. 1 seed in the Class LL playoffs with a victory. A loss, and the Blue Wave are still in good shape for a home quarterfinal. …With most of the other Class L hopefuls playing Wednesday night (Masuk, Windsor), New Canaan has a good shot at clinching a playoff spot the night before kickoff. So there figures to be little pressure on either team in this Turkey Bowl. …New Canaan quarterback Drew Pyne has owned Darien, beating them the last two years, both times to get his team into the playoffs. His freshman year, he lost to Darien in a classic OT encounter.
- SPB’s Pick: Darien.
- PETE’S Pick: New Canaan.
- FORNO’s Pick: Darien.
Stamford at Westhill
- Where/When: J. Walter Kennedy Stadium, Westhill HS, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Stamford 3-5, Westhill 1-8
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Stamford leads 15-8
- Last year: Stamford 19-0
- Players to Watch: STAMFORD: Sr. QB/DB Isaiah Johnson, Sr. WR/DB Tyriq Deveaux. WESTHILL: Sr. C Tylon Cobbs.
- At stake: The Frank Robotti Trophy and, for Stamford, the outright city championship if it wins (Trinity beat Westhill and Stamford beat Trinity). …The Black Knights have the chance to wrap up a very emotional season on a high note. They lost two member of their family three weeks before the season started when NiShawn Tolliver, who would have been a senior on this season, and Ky-Mani Antoine-Pollack who graduated last year, died in a car accident. … For Westhill, beating Stamford would virtually erase an overall frustrating season.
- SPB’s Pick: Stamford.
- PETE’S Pick: Stamford.
- FORNO’s Pick: Stamford.
Wilton at Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech
- Where/When: Gaglio Field, Trinity Catholic HS, Stamford, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Wilton 6-3, Trinity/Wright Tech 2-7
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Wilton 8-6
- Last year: Wilton 40-18
- Players to Watch: WILTON: Jr., OL Matt Gulbin, Sr., RB/DB Drew Phillips, Sr., WR/LB Kyle Hyzy. TRINITY: Sr., LB Evan Field, Jr., RB/DB Tahjee Morgan.
- At stake: Wilton has a strong shot at qualifying for its first state playoff berth (in Class L) since 1995. Like New Canaan, they’ll be waiting on Wednesday night’s returns. They’ll need a Masuk loss to Newtown and then just hope either Windsor loses to Middletown, or to pull ahead of Windsor on bonus games. If just enough breaks right (and it very well might), a victory over Trinity will put the Warriors in.
- SPB’s Pick: Wilton.
- PETE’S Pick: Wilton
- FORNO’s Pick: Wilton
Warde at Ludlowe
- Where/When: Taft Field, Ludlowe HS, Fairfield, 10:30 a.m.
- Team records: Warde 4-5, Ludlowe 6-3
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Warde leads 9-5
- Last year: Ludlowe 34-33
- Players to Watch: WARDE: Sr., QB Joey Gulbin, Sr., LB Griffin Gallati. LUDLOWE: Sr., RB/DB James Bourque, Sr., WR/DB Dylan Fragomeni, Jr., DB Jack Morison.
- At stake: Ludlowe is mathematically alive in the Class LL playoff race, but it’s effectively finished. So the focus is now on winning the Gallagher/Banyas Trophy and a second-straight 7-3 season. Ludlowe won back the trophy last year, after Warde won five straight.
- SPB’s Pick: Ludlowe.
- PETE’S Pick: Ludlowe.
- FORNO’s Pick: Ludlowe.
Norwalk at McMahon
- Where/When: Casagrande Field, McMahon, HS Norwalk, 10:30 a.m.
- Team records: Norwalk 4-5, McMahon 2-7
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Norwalk leads 13-12
- Last year: Norwalk 35-27
- Players to Watch: NORWALK: Sr., QB Kyle Gordon, Sr., DE Sam Papp, Jr., WR/DB AJ Robinson. MCMAHON: Sr., RB Jermayne Daniels.
- At stake: The Sam Testa Trophy. Norwalk has won the last five meetings between the city rivals. Like Westhill, an upset victory by McMahon would erase an otherwise frustrating year.
- SPB’s Pick: Norwalk.
- PETE’S Pick: Norwalk.
- FORNO’s Pick: Norwalk.
The Turkey Bowl (Barlow-Weston)
Joel Barlow at Weston
- Where/When: Weston High, Weston, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Barlow 6-3, Weston 8-1.
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Weston leads 20-14
- Last year: Weston 48-17
- Players to Watch: BARLOW: Sr., QB Brett Hugo, Sr., RB/LB James Porter, Sr., LB Phily Giorgianni. WESTON: Sr., QB/DB James Goetz, Sr., WR/DB Brendan Sawyer, Sr., WR/DB Jack Sawyer.
- At stake: Weston will clinch a state playoff berth with a victory in this northern county Turkey Bowl. A loss and the Trojans are still in good shape and will clinch if Watertown loses. …Barlow’s mathematically alive, but realistically finished. … A Weston win would give the Trojans the first two-game win streak in the series since 2010 and 2011 when the beat Barlow both years.
- SPB’s Pick: Weston.
- PETE’S Pick: Weston.
- FORNO’s Pick: Weston.
Bunnell at Stratford
- Where/When: Penders Field, Stratford, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Bunnell 2-7, Stratford 0-9
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Bunnell leads 40-21
- Last year: Bunnell 26-8
- Players to Watch: BUNNELL: Sr., LB Nich Ochoa, Sr., RB/CB Tyreek Smith. STRATFORD: Sr., OL/DL Da’Quin Ello, Sr., TE/LB Jah’ki Rogers.
- At stake: The Manning E. Harvey Trophy. Bunnell has owned this series of late, winning 11 of 12 games. A victory for Stratford would be its first since 2015.
- SPB’s Pick: Bunnell.
- PETE’S Pick: Bunnell.
- FORNO’s Pick: Bunnell.
Pomperaug at Notre Dame-Fairfield
- Where/When: McCarty Stadium, Notre Dame Catholic HS, Fairfield, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Pomperaug 1-8, ND-Fairfield 5-4
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Notre Dame-Fairfield leads 3-2
- Last year: Notre Dame 35-22
- Players to Watch: POMPERAUG: Sr., RB/LB Jake Oldham, Sr., OL/DL Sai Quesenberry. NOTRE DAME-POMPERAUG: Sr., QB/DB John Fassett, Jr., RB/DB Nate Cole, Sr., WR/DB Dan Finizio.
- At stake: For Notre Dame-Fairfield, a winning season after going just 1-9 a year ago. For Pomperaug, getting that second victory of the season, to end on high note. …Notre Dame has only won three of the last 13 meetings against Pomperaug.
- SPB’s Pick: Notre Dame-Fairfield.
- PETE’S Pick: Notre Dame-Fairfield.
- FORNO’s Pick: Notre Dame-Fairfield
The Rumble in Trumbull
Trumbull at St. Joseph
- Where/When: Dalling Field, St. Joseph HS, Trumbull, 10:30 a.m.
- Team records: Trumbull 3-6, St. Joseph 9-0
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Trumbull leads 13-10
- Last year: St. Joseph 42-6
- Players to Watch: TRUMBULL: Jr., QB Riley Simpson, Sr., WR Kyle Atherton. ST. JOSEPH: Sr., RB Jaden Shirden, Sr., DE Mike Morrissey, Sr., LB Cole DaSilva, Jr., QB Jack Wallace.
- At stake: The Jerry McDougall Trophy to the winner. …St. Joseph’s already clinched one of the top two seeds in Class L. If St. Joseph and Hand both win, then it’ll be close for the top seed. …Despite a win in 2016 by Trumbull, the Hogs have won seven of the last eight matchups.
- SPB’s Pick: St. Joseph.
- PETE’S Pick: St. Joseph.
- FORNO’s Pick: St. Joseph.
Harding at Bridgeport Central
- Where/When: Kennedy Stadium, Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
- Team records: Harding 3-5, Bridgeport Central 0-9
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Harding 55-38-4
- Last year: Harding 46-12
- Players to Watch: HARDING: Sr., OL/DL Troy Rainey, Sr., WR/S Marcell Robinson. BRIDGEPORT CENTRAL: Sr., RB/LB Jaquis Flemming, Sr., QB Rafael Garci.
- At stake: City bragging rights. After a decade-long run by Central, Harding has resumed its mastery over this series, having won every matchup since 2014.
- SPB’s Pick: Harding.
- PETE’S Pick: Harding
- FORNO’s Pick: Harding
West Haven at Fairfield Prep
- Where/When: Rafferty Stadium, Fairfield, 10 a.m.
- Team records: West Haven 2-7, Fairfield Prep 5-4
- Thanksgiving Series Record: West Haven 17-7
- Last year: Fairfield 63-12
- Players to Watch: WEST HAVEN: Sr. QB Andre Rentas, Sr. RB/LB Justin Medina, Jr. RB Jaden Grant, Sr. WR Jordan Berrios. FAIRFIELD PREP: Sr. WR Max McGillicuddy, Sr. WR/QB/DB J.P. Iaropoli, Fr. QB Champ Long, Sr. RB Sean Nelson.
- At stake: Fairfield Prep was eliminated with its 49-14 loss to Shelton on Friday. So with West Haven also far out of contention, it’s a bragging-rights game between two teams that played among the toughest schedules in the state. …The Jesuits have typically struggled vs. the Westies, yet have won the last two meetings since losing eight of the previous nine (not including a 29-28 win in the 2013 Class LL semifinals).
- SPB’s Pick: West Haven.
- PETE’S Pick: Fairfield Prep
- FORNO’s Pick: Fairfield Prep