2019 Eastern Connecticut Thanksgiving Week Football Preview Capsules

TUESDAY
Montville at Windham
- Where/When: Ferrigno Field, Windham, 6:30 p.m.
- Team records: Montville 2-7, Windham 2-7
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Windham leads 4-0
- Last year: Windham 18-6
- Players to Watch: Montville — Sr. QB Ryan Douchette; Sr. T Tim Leitzinger; Jr. WR Nehemiah Owens; Sr. TE Jayden Long; Sr. RB/LB Frank Cook. Windham — Sr. QB/DB Jovan Almodover; Enrique Lopez Garcia;
- At stake: For both teams a third victory to end the 2019 season and, for Montville, the first win in this Thanksgiving series. Montville hasn’t won since a 28-14 victory over Amistad on Oct. 14. For Windham, a first victory since Nov. 1 vs. Ledyard. …The winner stays out of the basement of the ECC Division III standings.
- SPB’s Pick: Montville.
- PETE’S Pick: Windham
- FORNO’s Pick: Windham
THANKSGIVING EVE
The River Valley Classic
Quinebaug Valley at Thames River
- Where/When: Norwich Tech, Norwich, 5 p.m.
- Team records: Quinebaug 6-3, Thames River 7-2
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Thames River leads 2-0
- Last year: Thames River 16-12
- Players to Watch: QV — Soph. QB Mike Merrill; Sr. FB/LB Colby Pedersen; Sr. OL/DL Jaylen Brinson; Jr. DE/G Coady Bell; TRC — Sr. QB/FS Logan Starr; Sr. OL/NG Roark Ryan; Soph. RB/SS Domonick Martinez; Soph. Dante Brown.
- At stake: A second state playoff berth for Quinebaug Valley, which made its only trip in its current co-op format back in 2013, in Class L, not to mention the first win in the three-year old River Valley Classic. QV is a longshot, however, needing a win and Masuk-Wilton-Windsor to all lose… TRC’s prospects to qualify for the first time since 2006 are slightly better in Class M, but not by much. The Crusaders — who saw their six-game win streak snapped against ATI on Saturday, need to win, then hope New Fairfield and Watertown to lose.
- SPB’s Pick: Thames River
- PETE’S Pick: Thames River
- FORNO’s Pick: Thames River
The 157th Meeting
New London at NFA
- Where/When: Norwich Free Academy Alumni Field, Norwich, 1:30 p.m.
- Team records: New London 4-5, NFA 6-3
- Thanksgiving Series Record: NFA leads 78-68-11
- Last year: Norwich Free Academy, 40-7
- Players to Watch: New London — Jr. SB Jaylen Callender; Sr. T JoJo Lucas; Sr. QB Frankie Pratts III; Sr. RB Geremiah Ballinger; NFA — Sr. WR Nolan Molkenthin; Sr. FS/WR Damien Bleau; Sr. FS/RB Xavier Marquez; Sr. WR Andrew Cote; Soph. QB Jayden Desilius.
- At stake: Norwich Free Academy lost two starting quarterbacks during a midseason stretch in which the Wildcats lost 3-of-4 games. But they’ve thrived with third-string QB Desilius and have won three straight, including a thriller over then-unbeaten Killingly on the final play, to get in playoff position. Simply put, a win in this historic rivalry (one of the country’s longest) will seal up the final Class LL playoff spot — NFA’s first since 2014. …For New London, a .500 season and, of course, bragging rights.
- SPB’s Pick: NFA.
- PETE’S Pick: NFA
- FORNO’s Pick: NFA
THANKSGIVING DAY
Plainfield at Griswold/Wheeler
- Where/When: Griswold High, Griswold, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Plainfield 8-1, Griswold/Wheeler 6-2
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Griswold/Wheeler 15-1
- Last year: Griswold/Wheeler 13-6
- Players to Watch: Plainfield — Jr. QB Liam Smith; Jr. DE/FB Bryce Charchidi; Sr. RB/DB Lucien Dube. Griswold — Sr. WR/DB Logan Chappell; Sr. RB/WR/DB CJ Mattson; Sr. FB/LB Michael Sims.
- At stake: It’s simple for Plainfield, a victory — which would be the second-straight in this series (and only the second on Thanksgiving all-time) — will clinch a second-consecutive state playoff spot in Class S and, possibly, a home playoff game. A loss, and Plainfield could be thrown into a pack of hopefuls, needing at least one of them to lose. … Griswold/Wheeler, in the same playoff race, has a much tougher shot. It must win and get four teams — Stafford, Plainville, North Branford and Seymour — to lose. Most of the Class S teams play Wednesday night, so the picture will be clearer come Thanksgiving morning.
- SPB’s Pick: Griswold/Wheeler.
- PETE’S Pick: Griswold/Wheeler
- FORNO’s Pick: Plainfield
Ledyard at Fitch
- Where/When: Dorr Field, Groton, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Ledyard 2-7, Fitch 5-4
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Ledyard leads 10-5
- Last year: Fitch 48-15
- Players to Watch: Brayden Grim; Jaiden Bickham,
- At stake: Colonel Ledyard’s Sword, first of all, the champ gets to hang onto it ’til next year’s game. Ledyard’s looking to spoil what faint chance Fitch has at qualifying in Class L. It’s almost not worth discussing Fitch’s playoff prospects, which are infinitesimal. So just win and you can take the Sword back to school and call it a successful season.
- SPB’s Pick: Fitch.
- PETE’S Pick: Fitch.
- FORNO’s Pick: Fitch.
Waterford at East Lyme
- Where/When: Dick North Field, East Lyme, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Waterford 8-1, East Lyme 5-4
- Thanksgiving Series Record: East Lyme leads 9-6
- Last year: East Lyme 21-14
- Players to Watch: Waterford — Sr. QB Ryan Bakken; Jr. RB Christian Hightower; Sr. WR/DB Payton Sutman; Jr. WR/DB Sam Menders; Sr. T Jeremiah Harshburger; Sr. WR/DB Trey Brennan; Sr. OL/DL Jose Rosario. East Lyme: — Sr. RB/DB Blane Hart; Sr. RB/DB Cameron Hart; Sr. OL/DL Joe Reitmeyer; Sr. OL/DL Zach Todd; Sr. QB Noah Perry; Sr. OL/DL Josh Morton; Sr. WR/S Scott Galbo.
- At stake: East Lyme’s mathematically alive, but realistically cooked in the Class L playoff race. They can’t quite ruin Waterford’s hopes of qualifying in Class M, since the Lancers are mere bonuses away from clinching, anyway. A victory for the Lancers — who were 0-10 just a couple of seasons ago — will clinch the school’s first playoff berth since 2003 and just second overall. They’ll even get one of the top two seeds, which would be quite the turnaround.
- SPB’s Pick: Waterford.
- PETE’S Pick: Waterford
- FORNO’s Pick: Waterford
RHAM at Bacon Academy
- Where/When: Bacon Academy, Colchester, 10 a.m.
- Team records: RHAM 1-8, Bacon Academy 6-3.
- Thanksgiving Series Record: RHAM 7-6
- Last year: RHAM 49-0
- Players to Watch: RHAM — Sr. DL/TE Andrew Keene; Sr. G/DE Alex Otero; Sr. NG Nick Clate; Jr. QB Devon Brysgel. Bacon Academy — Sr. RB/LB Jake Cavallo; Jr. QB/DB Justin Kelsey; Sr. OL/LB Jake Figueroa; Sr. K/P Sean Baldyga; Sr. WR/TE Noah Violette.
- At stake: The Sachems were so close to a Class L playoff berth last year. This year, with a new coach and overhauled roster, not so much. Bacon Academy, despite its solid record, were eliminated from Class S playoff contention last week. So this is for Bacon Academy to finish with a 7-win season and even the Thanksgiving series up at 7-7. It would be an upset if RHAM took the Bobcats down, so that’s their stake.
- SPB’s Pick: Bacon Academy.
- PETE’S Pick: Bacon Academy
- FORNO’s Pick: Bacon Academy
Westerly (RI) at Stonington
- Where/When: Donald E. Palmer Field, Pawcatuck, 10 a.m.
- Team records: Westerly 7-3, Stonington 0-9
- Thanksgiving Series Record: Westerly leads 50-46-11, All-Time: Stonington 74-68-17
- Last year: Westerly 61-0
- Players to Watch: Westerly — Sr. RB/SS Rocco Cillino; Jr. QB Xavier Ledbetter; Sr. LB/RB Derek Mason. Stonington — Sr. RB Josh Curtin; Jr. QB Drew Champagne; Jr. OL Bryan Fusaro; Jr. LB Nick Abely.
- At stake: For Stonington, a first series win since 2016 and erasing the sting of last year’s 61-0 rout in Westerly and, of course a first victory of the 2019 season. For the Bulldogs, a first win streak of at least three games since the 2004-06 seasons.
- SPB’s Pick: Westerly.
- PETE’S Pick: Westerly
- FORNO’s Pick: Westerly