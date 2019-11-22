2019 CIAC girls soccer state championship capsules

♦♦♦

CLASS LL

No. 1 SOUTHINGTON (17-0-2)

vs. No. 3 GLASTONBURY (17-1-1)

Where/When: Veteran’s Stadium, New Britain; Saturday, 3 p.m .

Championship game appearances

Southington made its only appearance in 2002, sharing the Class LL title with Fairfield ; this is Glastonbury’s 12 th appearance, going 4-7 previously. The Tomahawks last appeared, and won, in 2016.

What to look for…

The debate of which conference is best this season is over. Southington ended Ridgefield’s chance at a third consecutive championship in the semifinals. Glastonbury beat Staples, a two-time finalist, by the same 1-0 count in the semis. In fact, neither team has allowed a goal in the tournament. Glastonbury has now posted 14 shutouts this season. Southington has 16, including a 3-0 win over the Tomahawks on Oct. 18. The Blue Knights were able to keep UConn-bound Chloe Landers and Sam Forrest off the scoreboard that day. Abagail Sowa and the Carr sisters, Allison and Jessica, are the top players for Southington. A co-championship is a definite possibility here, but Southington’s best season ever likely concludes on a high note.

You should know…

Glastonbury lost in its first six trips to the finals before finally breaking through in 2011.

♦♦♦

CLASS L

No. 6 GUILFORD (17-2-4)

vs. No. 13 EAST LYME (14-3-4)

Where/When: Dillon Stadium, Hartford; Saturday, 5:30 p.m .

Championship game appearances

East Lyme made its only other appearance in 1998, losing to Berlin in Class M; Guilford is making its 11 th appearance, going 8-2 previously (with two co-championships).

What to look for…

Raise your hand if you not only predicted East Lyme to be here on Saturday, but to not have allowed a goal in the state tournament. It’s been quite the ride for the Vikings, coming off a 4-win campaign in 2018. Led by sweeper Angelina Venditti and stopper Ella Mazzulli, who helped shut out Mercy’s Lindsay Stevenson and Sheehan’s Olivia Dubuc in the last two games, respectively, East Lyme won’t be easy for the Indians to solve. But Guilford has a fine defense as well — posting 15 shutouts, including a 1-0 win at East Lyme on Sept. 28. The Gambardella sisters, Madison and Taylor, have led the way in the back while the Indians have several scoring options, paced by Lily Riccio. History says Guilford wins here, and the Indians are the favorites. But don’t let East Lyme score first.

You should know…

Guilford won its sixth SCC tournament title on Nov. 6, defeating Shelton 2-1.

♦♦♦

CLASS M

No No GRANBY (19-0-0)

vs. No. 3 PLAINFIELD (17-1-3)

Where/When

Dillon Stadium, Hartford; Saturday, 12:30 p.m .

Championship game appearances

Granby is 6-1 in previous appearances, including the 2017 Class M title over Berlin in its last trip; Plainfield made its only other trip last year, losing to Lewis Mills in overtime.

What to look for…

Granby was the only girls soccer team without a loss or a tie during the regular season. That included a sweep of Suffield, which hadn’t lost a regular-season game since 2011. The North Central Connecticut Conference champions are led by Maria Nolan and Samantha St. Pierre, both of whom scored in the semifinals against Weston. The Bears have pitched 11 shutouts this season. The semifinal was Granby’s closest game this season — a 2-1 win. Plainfield has had the more difficult road to the final, eliminating defending champion Lewis Mills in the quarterfinals and shutting out Notre Dame-Fairfield in the semifinals, avenging a regular-season loss. Kate Carleson scored twice in the semis for the ECC Division I champions. Having been to the final last year should help matters for the athletic Panthers.

You should know…

Plainfield has three sister combinations on its roster.

CLASS S

No. 3 HOLY CROSS (19-1-2)

vs. No. 8 OLD LYME (14-3-4)

Where/When

at Veteran’s Stadium, New Britain; Saturday, 10 a.m .

NFHS Network

Championship game appearances

Holy Cross is 0-4, last appearing in 2017. Old Lyme is 4-4, winning the last three.

What to look for…

The dynasty continues for Old Lyme, outright champions the last three years in this division and co-champions with Notre Dame-Fairfield in 2015. The Wildcats’ two losses were both 1-0, to Portland, the Shoreline Conference regular-season champs and Plainfield, a finalist in Class M. Old Lyme also has a scoreless tie with Guilford, the SCC champion and a finalist in L. Like last year, Old Lyme didn’t reach the final of the Shoreline tournament, yet was able to make it to the final game, behind a pair of shutouts, including one against top seed Housatonic Regional in the quarterfinals. Holy Cross won the NVL tournament, then outscored Stafford, Coventry and Litchfield en route to Saturday’s final. Sophia Vescera has been the top player for the Crusaders all year long with 25 goals. The seniors have not forgotten losing to Old Lyme in the 2017 final, so they will be itching for a little payback. With just three seniors on the roster for Old Lyme, if Holy Cross can’t pull it off Saturday, this Wildcat run can continue on for some time.

You should know…

Old Lyme and Immaculate have combined to either win or share 13 of the last 16 state championships in Class S.