2019 CIAC boys soccer championship game capsules

Greenwich coach Kurt Putnam gives instructions against Staples on Oct. 1.

CLASS LL

VITALS

When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Veterans Stadium, New Britain

Seeds/Records: No. 14 Greenwich (14-4-2) vs No. 5 Hall (17-1-2)

Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Tickets can be bought online in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Greenwich: 4th appearance, 1-2 overall. 1978 lost Staples 3-2; 1961 def. Manchester 2-1; 1958 lost Manchester 1-0

Hall: 12th appearance 8-3 overall. 2018 lost Glastonbury; 1983 lost to Guilford 1-0; 1980 def. E.O. Smith 3-2; 1964 def. Brien McMahon 2-1; 1963 co-Champions with Staples; 1960 co-Champions with Glastonbury; 1959 lost to Glastonbury 1-0; 1955 co-Champions with Wethersfield; 1953 def. Manchester 3-1; 1952 def. Wethersfield 2-0; 1951 def. Manchester 1-0.





WHAT TO LOOK FOR

This is the third time since 2010 the CCC has played the FCIAC in a Class LL final. The two conferences have won or shared every LL championship, except 2011, since 2005. The CCC won 10 of those championships while the FCIAC has claimed four…Hall’s closest game thus far in the tournament is a 3-1 First Round win over E.O. Smith. Meanwhile, three of Greenwich’s four wins have been by one goal…Both teams posted 10 shutouts during the regular season. Greenwich did not allow a goal over the first six games of the season…Both teams are very balanced offensively and defensively but are strongest in the midfield. The team that controls the midfield will have a leg up…The losses for both teams have come against the best in the state with Greenwich losing to Class LL quarterfinalists Trumbull, Warde and Staples (along with Ludlowe) and Hall’s only loss coming to the Class LL No. 1 seed Glastonbury.





YOU SHOULD KNOW

Both teams come from soccer-rich towns but neither has won a boys soccer state title in a long time, 1980 for Hall and 1961 for Greenwich… Hall has not lost since Oct. 1, 14-straight games including the postseason…This is the second championship game appearance for Hall coach Zeke Seguro in his 25 years at the helm…Greenwich coach Kurt Putnam holds the highest winning percentage of current FCIAC head coaches since 2005, winning five FCIAC titles in that time. This is his first trip to the state finals in 18 years leading Greenwich.

CLASS L





VITALS

When: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Where: Dillon Stadium, Hartford

Seeds/Records: No. 10 Wilton (12-2-6) vs No. 4 Hand (14-1-4)

Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Tickets can be bought online in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Hand: Daniel Hand: 8th appearance, 6-1 overall. 2018 def. Maloney 1-0; 2017 def. Masuk 2-1; 2016 def. Joel Barlow 1-0 (2OT); 1999 lost to Wethersfield 2-0; 1997 co-champions with Woodstock Academy 0-0 (2OT); 1995 def. Farmington 5-1; 1993 def. Newtown 4-1.

Wilton: 6th appearance, 2-3 overall. 2004 lost Wethersfield 2-0; 1998 def. Newtown 2-0; 1992 lost Farmington 1-0 (OT); 1988 def. McMahon 2-1; 1986 lost Guilford 3-1





WHAT TO LOOK FOR

You have to go back to Staples winning five straight from 1969-1973 for the last team to accomplish what Hand is on the verge of, winning four-straight state titles…Both teams have explosive scoring threats in Hand’s Scott Testori and Wilton’s Michael Zizzadoro. Both teams also have stout defenses with each allowing just two goals thus far in the tournament…Wilton struggled down the stretch in the regular season, not picking up a win over its last six games before getting hot in the state tournament…Hand posted shutouts in four of its last five regular season contests…Wilton has changed its style of play under first-year head coach Edwin Carvajal, going with a possession-based style.





YOU SHOULD KNOW

Both teams reached the state championship by winning on penalty kicks in the semifinals…The last FCIAC team to win Class L was New Canaan in 2010… Wilton had losing records the past few seasons, going 4-9-3 in 2018; 5-7-4 in 2017 and 4-9-3 in 2016…Hand’s last loss in a state tournament game came in the 2015 semifinals in a penalty kick loss to eventual champions Avon.

CLASS M





VITALS

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where: Dillon Stadium, Hartford

Seeds/Records: No. 2 Stonington (16-0-2) vs No. 1 Ellington (19-0-0)

Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Tickets can be bought online in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Stonington: 4th appearance, 1-2 overall. 1994 lot Rocky Hill 2-1; 1993 co-champions with RHAM 3-3; 1988 lost Avon 2-1

Ellington: 12th appearance, 5-6 overall. 2018 lost Plainville 1-0; 2016 lost to Brookfield 1-0; 2014 def. Tolland 1-0; 2013 lost to Suffield 2-0; 2008 def. Granby Memorial 5-1; 2007 def. East Catholic 3-2; 2003 lost to North Branford 2-0; 1990 lost to Windsor Locks 1-0; 1989 lost to Granby Memorial 7-0; 1972 def. Coventry 2-0; 1971 def. Rocky Hill 2-1.





WHAT TO LOOK FOR

These two teams have been on a collision course all season. Entering the tournament as the No. 1 and 2 seeds and receiving First Round byes, Ellington outscored its opponents 7-1 while Stonington has smashed through three games up 17-0 against its challengers…In 19 games, Ellington has outscored its opponents 78-8 with 12 shutouts and six more games with just one goal allowed. Stonington has let up one goal or fewer in 16 of its 18 games. Stonington has dual-threat attackers in sophomore Sam Montalto and senior Tyler Fidrych who both scored twice in the semifinals…For Ellington, senior Ethan Moser has established himself as perhaps the best player out of the NCCC.





YOU SHOULD KNOW

Stonington avenged a 2-1 loss to Plainville in last year’s semifinals with Tuesday’s 4-0 semifinal victory…Ellington is 39-1 over the last two seasons with the lone loss coming to Plainville in the championship, last season.

CLASS S

VITALS

When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Veterans Stadium, New Britain

Seeds/Records: No. 5 Old Saybrook (14-2-4) vs No. 3 Holy Cross (16-2-2)

Tickets: Adults $10, Students $5, Senior Citizens $5, Children five and under; military in uniform or with I.D., Free. Tickets can be bought online in advance at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Holy Cross: 2nd appearance, 0-1 overall. 1985 lost E.O. Smith 2-1

Old Saybrook: 9th appearance, 5-3 overall. 2018 def. Morgan 2016 lost to Coventry 2-0; 1998 lost to Cromwell 2-0; 1994 lost to Windsor Locks 2-1; 1983 def. Granby Memorial 1-0; 1982 def. Coventry 2-1; 1979 co-champions with Rocky Hill; 1956 def Watertown 1-0.





WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Holy Cross has 12 shutouts this season, including the state tournament, and only allowed an opponent three goals, once…Old Saybrook has not lost since Sept. 27, going 11-0-3 in that span…Holy Cross won its semifinal against Immaculate in penalty kicks while Old Saybrook won in overtime against Cromwell…Both teams build well and can dominate opponents by maintaining possession with skilled midfielders and speedy forwards… Old Saybrook’s Shon Ryan was the MVP of last season’s final and is probably the most dangerous scoring threat out of the Shoreline Conference…Holy Cross has its own dangerous scoring threats and also has an ace goalie in sophomore Cameron Sivilla.





YOU SHOULD KNOW

A school of choice has not won a boys soccer title in Class S since Kolbe in 2007… Old Saybrook is playing for back-to-back titles, which it did in the 1982-83 seasons, as well… Holy Cross was 5-7-1 two seasons ago before coach John Teixeira took over, improving to 9-5-4 in 2018 and 16-2-2 this season…Old Saybrook coach Sam Barnes has announced he is retiring following the season.