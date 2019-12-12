Amity’s Jillian Martin (15) looks to score as Lyman Hall’s Theresa Lynch defends in 2018. Amity’s Jillian Martin (15) looks to score as Lyman Hall’s Theresa Lynch defends in 2018. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close 2019-20 Girls Basketball Conference Outlooks 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

2018-19 Champion: Housatonic Regional

Favorites: Northwestern, Housatonic Regional, Nonnewaug, Thomaston, Shepaug Valley

Players to Watch: Natalie Lederman, Northwestern, Sr. F; Sydney Segalla, Housatonic, So, C; Maddie Woodward, Nonnewaug, Sr. F; Emma Kahn, Thomaston, Jr. G; Abbey Harty, Shepaug, Jr. C

Outlook: Thomaston played in four Class S state finals, winning two, from 2014-17. This year, a few Berkshire teams could again make a push in the state tournament. Thomaston has a shot to regain glory while Housatonic would like another shot after getting ousted by Trinity Catholic in the quarterfinals, last season. The league will again be top-heavy but those teams at the top should be very competitive with each other.

CCC

2018-19 Champion: E.O. Smith

Favorites: E.O. Smith, Berlin, Windsor, Bristol Eastern, Glastonbury

Players to Watch: Shailyn Pinkney, East Hartford, So. G; Lizzy Litwinko, Berlin, Sr. G; Taylor Golembiewski, E.O. Smith, Jr. F; Ashanti Frazier, Newington, Sr. G; Azaiyah Felder, Conard, Jr. G

Outlook: The CCC has some of the best individual players in the state, including East Carolina signee Alexsia Rose, who transferred from Watkinson into Bloomfield, this year. Other than the 2018 Class L championship game between RHAM and Farmington, the conference has not had success in state tournaments in recent years. The top teams this season may change that with several strong contenders for state titles at in all the classes.

CRAL

2018-19 Champion: Parish Hill

Favorites: Parish Hill, Aerospace

Players to Watch: Ashanti McLean, Aerospace, So. G; Kaysie Dupuis, Parish Hill, Jr, G; Maggie Bolduc, Parish Hill, Sr. F

Outlook: Parish Hill has won the league two years in-a-row and is a top contender once again. Aerospace and coach Jane Manby look to have strong team with hopes of wrestling the title away from Parish Hill. Parish may not be done winning, bringing back several players, including top-scorer Kaysie Dupuis.

CTC

2018-19 Champion: Bullard Havens

Favorites: Bullard Havens, Prince Tech

Players to Watch: Ariana Garcia, Bullard Havens, Sr. G; Ashley Avila, Prince Tech, Sr. G; Shivani Roach, Prince Tec, So. G; Abigail Williams, Wolcott tech, So. C

Outlook: Prince Tech returns nearly its entire roster and is poised to challenge Bullard Havens for the league title. The new state tournament classes may help schools like Prince and Abbott in Class M and other in Class S but could prove even more difficult for Bullard Havens, which finds itself in Class MM with some very good teams.

ECC

2018-19 Champion: D-1 New London; D-2 Windham

Favorites: New London, East Lyme, NFA, Waterford

Players to Watch: Sophie Dubreuill, East Lyme, Sr. G; Joniyah Fitzpatrick, New London, So. G; Jayden Burns, New London, Jr. G; Milena Walker, Waterford, S. F; Jenissa Varela, NFA, Jr. G

Outlook: New London has dominated the conference the last few seasons but with the Whalers taking big graduation losses, others in the league are at the door. East Lyme and NFA should both challenge for the ECC championship. Other than New London, no ECC team has won a state title since Bacon Academy in 2012. East Lyme in Class L and Waterford in MM both have shots to change that.

FCIAC

2018-19 Champion: Norwalk

Favorites: Norwalk, Trumbull, Ludlowe, Stamford, Staples

Players to Watch: Megan Landsiedel, Stamford, Sr. G; Jakara Murray-Leach, Norwalk, Jr. F; Cassie Barbato, Trumbull, Jr. F; Arianna Gerig, Staples, Sr. G; Caitlyn Scott, Trinity Catholic, Sr. G

Outlook: Can anyone knock off Norwalk? Nobody did last season as the Bears went unbeaten, winning both the FCIAC and class LL championship. Trinity Catholic also claimed a state title, winning Class S. Four of the last five years, the FCIAC has placed a team in the Class LL final with Norwalk (2019), Stamford (2016) and Wilton (2015) winning it all. The top teams in the league should once again have a say about who wins the top state division.

NVL

2018-19 Champion: St. Paul

Favorites: St. Paul, Holy Cross, Naugatuck, Seymour

Players to Watch: Kolby Sirowich, Seymour, Sr, G; Janessa Gonzalez, St Paul, Sr. G; Jade Udoh, St. Paul, Sr. C; Natasha Rivera, Ansonia, Sr. G; Madison Koval, Derby, Sr. C

Outlook: St. Paul was on the cusp last season, losing in the Class S semifinals to Trinity Catholic but have now been bumped all the way up to Class L in the reshuffle. No easy task. Meanwhile, Holy Cross is in Class M and brings back a team capable of making noise there. No NVL team has won a state championship since St. Paul in 2010.

NCCC

2018-19 Champion: Canton

Favorites: Canton, SMSA, Ellington, East Windsor

Players to Watch: Abby Charron, Canton, Sr. G; Samantha Curtis, Ellington, Sr. G; Lauren Keel, East Windsor, Sr. F; Alyssa Saponare, East Lyme, Sr. G

Outlook: Last season, Canton played in its fourth Class S state championship game in the last five years, winning back to back titles in 2016 and 2017. Canton has been bumped up to Class M this season but should still contend for a state title. SMSA, the league runner-up last season, took some graduation losses. Ellington has a solid mix of younger and older players and East Windsor has a dangerous 1-2 punch in Alyssa Saponare and Lauren Keel.

SCC

2018-19 Champion: Hamden

Favorites: Hand, Wilbur Cross, East Haven, Sheehan, Hamden

Players to Watch: April Artis, Wilbur Cross, Jr. G; Sara Wohlgemuth, Hand, Sr. G; Jillian Martin, Amity, Sr. G; Taylor Salato, East Haven, Sr. F; Rebecca Oberman-Levine, Hamden, Sr. C

Outlook: The SCC has a good shot at placing a team in a state final for the fourth-straight season after Hillhouse, Mercy, East Haven and Hand all claimed titles the last three seasons. The league title is truly up for grabs this season, with the usual fill of quality contenders. Hand leads the pack with nearly all of its team back from the Class L runners-up last season. Wilbur Cross made some noise last year and should be trending up with a lot back, including guard April Artis. Do not forget, Mercy is always lurking and few teams play as well in the postseason.

SHORELINE

2018-19 Champion: Cromwell

Favorites: Cromwell, Morgan, Coginchaug, East Hampton

Players to Watch: Vanessa Stolsjaner, Cromwell, Sr. G; : Caitlyn Donadio, Morgan, Jr. G; Jessica Berens, Coginchaug, Jr. C; Mya Field, East Hampton, Jr. F; Molly Shields, Coginchaug, Sr. F

Outlook: Cromwell made its fourth championship game appearance since 2013 and won its third state title, taking home the Class M crown. Look for little to change as Cromwell remains the team to beat in the Shoreline, bringing back its best players including seniors Vanessa Stolsjaner and Sadie Budzik. East Hampton and Morgan both bring a lot of talent back and should push Cromwell for the league crown.

SWC

2018-19 Champion: Newtown

Favorites: Newtown, Notre Dame-Fairfield, Bethel, Kolbe Cathedral, Pomperaug

Players to Watch: Myranda Nyborg, Bethel, Sr. F; Aizhanique Mayo, Notre Dame-Fairfield, So, G; Yamani McCollough, Notre Dame-Fairfield, Jr. G; Amy Sapenter, Newtown, Sr. F; Cara McGettigan, Pomperaug, Sr. F

Outlook: Notre Dame was a force last season and it has nearly everyone back albeit with a new coach in former UConn standout Maria Conlon. Defending league champions, Newtown, also bring back talented players and will not be in a hurry to relinquish the title. The Nighthawks are senior-heavy and looking to make a run in Class LL, as well. New Fairfield’s 2017 Class M title is the only one for the SWC since Newtown won Class LL in 2012.

