2019-20 CIAC Scholar Athlete Livestream Celebration

The Scholar-Athlete Program annually recognizes two high school seniors from each of the CAS-CIAC’s 182 member high schools whose academic and athletic careers have been exemplary, whose personal standards and achievements are a model to others, and who possess high levels of integrity, self-discipline and courage.

It is one of the longest running CAS-CIAC events, honoring standout senior student athletes every year since 1984, but could not be held in person this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Here is the livestream for the CIAC’s Scholar Athlete Celebration, which takes place Sunday at 6:30 p.m.:





The CAS-CIAC 2019-20 Scholar Athletes