2019-20 CIAC Girls Indoor Track Athletes to Watch

Emily Alexandru, Trumbull, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the New England meet 12th in the 600 (1:38.44), at the State Open fifth in the 600 (1:39.19), at Class LL second in the 600 (1:38.99), at the FCIAC meet won the 600 (1:40.63) and fourth in the 300 (43.72).

Alliya Boothe, Bloomfield Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the national meet she was 12th in the shot put championship division (41-2.25) and 13th in weight throw championship division (51-4.5), at New England fifth in the shot put (41-1.25), at the CIAC State Open third shot put (39.95), at Class S won shot put (43-11, meet record).

Aliya Cameron, Sacred Heart Academy, Jr.: In the last indoor season, at the State Open she was sixth in 55 hurdles (8.85, school record) and seventh in long jump (17-0.5, school record), at Class M second in long jump (17-0.5) and third in 55 hurdles (8.86), at SCC fourth 55 hurdles (9.15) and fourth long jump (16-3), second place in Purple Championships Pentathlon (2,672 points).

Trinity Cardillo, Southington, Sr.: In the last indoor season,at the national meet she was sixth in Emerging Elite division shot put (40-10.5), at New England fourth shot put (41-9.5), at the CIAC State Open fourth in the shot put (39-8.5), at Class LL won shot put (39-6.5).

Cassandra Carleson, Plainfield, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the New England meet she was second in 1,000 (2:56.56), at State Open second in 1,000 (3:00.41) and at Class S second in 1,000 (3:02.99).

Cate Coppes, Old Saybrook, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the State Open she was ninth in pole vault (9-6), at Class S won the pole vault (11-0) and fifth in 55 hurdles (9.37), at Shoreline Conference won 55 hurdles (9:32).

Carolyn Cumello, Coginchaug, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the State Open she was seventh in pole vault (9-6), at Class S second in pole vault (9-6), at Shoreline Conference meet won pole vault (9-6). Holds school record for indoor pole vault (9-6).

Shelby Dejana, Wilton, Jr.: In the last indoor season, at the New England meet eighth in the 55 hurdles (8.78), at the State Open second in the 55 hurdles (8.47), at Class LL won the 55 hurdles (8.61) and fourth in the 55 dash (7.57).

Kisha Francois, East Haven, Jr.: In the last indoor season, at the State Open she was fourth in long jump (17-5.5), at Class M third in the 55 dash (7.47) and fourth in long jump (16-7), at SCC second in 55 (7.45) and third long jump (16-9.75). Holds indoor school records in 55 (7.41) and long jump (17-6.5).

Grace Hanratty, Old Saybrook, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the national meet she was 16th in 800 Emerging Elite division (2:17.32), at New England won 1,000 (2:56.29), at State Open won 1,000 (2:58.14), at Class S won 1,000 (2:58.03).

Zoe Harris, Greenwich, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the New England meet she was eighth in the mile (5:09.80), at the State Open third in the 1600 (5:09.10), at Class LL second in the 1600 (5:15.49), at the FCIAC meet second in the 1,000 (3:06.06).

Meilee Kry, Danbury, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the New England meet she was 11th in the long jump (17-7), at the State Open third in long jump (17-7.5), at Class LL third in long jump (17-9.5), at the FCIAC meet won the long jump (17-9.25).

Elsa Martin, Simsbury, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the New England meet she was ninth in the 600 (1:37.02), at the State Open she was third in the 600 (1:38.12), at Class L she won the 600 (1:37.66).

Paige Martin, Norwich Free Academy, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the national meet she was 16th in the pole vault Emerging Elite division (11-8.5), at the CIAC State Open won the pole vault (12-0.5, meet record), at Class LL won pole vault (11-3).

Terry Miller, Bloomfield, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the New England meet won the 300 (39.27) and won the 55 (6.94), at State Open won 55 (6.95, meet record) and won 300 (40.13), at Class S won 55 (7.03, meet record) and won 300 (37.91).

Chelsea Mitchell, Canton, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the CIAC State Open she won the long jump (18-5.5) and at Class S won long jump (17-8.5) and won 55 (6.94).

Leah Moore, Hillhouse, Jr.: In the last indoor season, at the national meet she was fourth in Emerging Elite division shot put (41-8.5) and fourth in Emerging Elite weight throw (45-11.25), at Class M fourth shot put (37-10.5).

Mari Noble, Greenwich, Jr.: In the last indoor season, at the national meet she was fifth in the mile Emerging Elite division (5:00.77) and 5th in 1,500 Emerging Elite division (4:41.45), at New England she was second in 2 mile (10:55.26), at State Open won the 3,200 (11:00.83), at Class LL won 3,200 (11:06.55).

Kathryn Rodrigues, Wolcott, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the New England meet she was sixth in the mile (5:03.88), at the State Open second in 1,600 (5:07.69), at Class M won 1,600 (5:12.75) and won 3,200 (11:24.60).

Natalie Rolon-Issa, Bacon Academy, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the national meet she was 14th in the shot put championship division (39-7), at New England second in shot put (43-8.5), at the CIAC State Open second in the shot put (40-6), at Class M won shot put (39-5.25).

Tianna St. Louis, Tolland, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the New England meet she was third in high jump (5-5), at the State Open fifth in the high jump (5-4) and at Class M second high jump (5-4).

Selina Soule, Glastonbury, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the New England meet she was sixth in the long jump (17-10.5), at the State Open fifth in the long jump (17-4.25) and at Class LL second in long jump (18-0), at the CCC meet won the long jump (17-2.25).

Tess Stapleton, Fairfield Ludlowe, Jr.: In the last indoor season, at the national meet she was fifth in 55 hurdles Emerging Elite division (8.07), at New England won 55 hurdles (8.19) and won long jump (19-1.5), at State Open won 55 hurdles (8.26) and second in long jump (18-1.75), at LL won 55 hurdles (8.25, meet record), won long jump (18-0.25) and second in high jump (5-2). Selected 2018-19 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.

Elizabeth Stockman, Rocky Hill, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the Class M meet she was second in the 1,000 (3:03.95) and at the CCC meet she won the 1,600 (5:23.29).

Andraya Yearwood, Cromwell, Sr.: In the last indoor season, at the New England meet she was third in the 55 dash (7.17), at the State Open second in 55 (7.01), and at Class S third in 55 (7.33).