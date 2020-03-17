2019-20 All-South-West Conference Winter Teams

GIRLS BASKETBALL
First Team
Maranda Nyborg, Bethel; Brianna Meekins, Kolbe Cathedral; Gabby Arterberry, New Fairfield; Nicole Vivian, New Milford; Cyleigh Wilson, Newtown; Amy Sapenter, Newtown; Aizhanique Mayo, Notre Dame; Ciara Brown, Notre Dame; Molly Flanagan, Pomperaug; Kate Joyce, Weston
All Patriot Division
Vicky Gracy, Bethel; Brooke Lacey, Bethel; MacKenzie O’Rouke, Immaculate; Emily Grob, Barlow; Michelle Pringle, Kolbe Cathedral; Ally Teklits, New Fairfield; Sydney O’Conner, New Fairfield; Kayla Tilus, Notre Dame; Yamani McCollough, Notre Dame; Taylor Gibbs, Notre Dame
All Colonial Division
Courtney Delahanty, Brookfield; Amanda Zudra, Bunnell; Emily Lange, Masuk; Carlie Smith, Newtown; Juliette Cryder, Newtown; Shea Murphy, Newtown; Maddie Villa, Pomperaug; Cara McGettigan, Pomperaug; Marina Lambiase, Pomperaug; Abby Anka, Stratford
Honorable Mention
Mia Prazeres, Bethel; Mackenzie Sam, Brookfield; Mariana Travarelli, Bunnell; Grace Soltis, Immaculate; Sophia Mingachos, Immaculate; Charlotte Miller, Barlow; Robin Selette, Kolbe Cathedfral; Grace Yeager, Masuk; Abby Flanagan, New Fairfield; Emma Magazu, Newtown; Rebecca Alicea, Newtown; Erin Harris, Notre Dame; Jada Stietzel, Pomperaug; Alex Rafferty, Pomperaug; Kenna Winslow, Weston
BOYS BASKETBALL
First Team
Dylan Breeland, Bethel; Diego Echavarria, Immaculate; Sean Guiry, Immaculate; Tom Richetelli, Barlow; Daniel Wellington, Kolbe Cathedral; Jake Rosati, Masuk; Riley Ward, Newtown; Dion Zhuta, Pomperaug; Joe August, Stratford; Jake Jones, Weston
All Patriot Division
Harry Albanese, Brookfield; Steve Cioffi, Brookfield; Joey Rios, Immaculate; Sebastian Parenti, Immaculate; Clark Gilmore, Barlow; Ty Staples Santos, Kolbe Cathedral; Jayden Racca, New Fairfield; Max Mitchell, Notre Dame; Evan Levine, Weston; Michael Stack, Weston
All Colonial Division
Jojo Wallace, New Milford; Michael Schmidt, Bethel; Luke Lacey, Bethel; Derrick Gymia, Bunnell; Kevin Lanham, Bunnell; Carson Swift, Masuk; Jack Peterson, Newtown; Jack Mulligan, Newtown; Andrew Doan, Pomperaug; Jayquan Kirkland, Stratford
Honorable Mention
Nate Correard, Bethel; Michael Iannetta, Immaculate; Arnold Wright, Barlow; Carter Janki, Barlow; Da’Shawn Hall Johnson, Kolbe Cathedral; Aren Cummings, Masuk; Mateo Esmeraldo, Masuk; Jacob Leisawitz, Masuk; Nate Lawson, New Milford; Sam Tarrant, New Milford; Tyson Mobley, Newtown; Jonathan Despeignes, Notre Dame; Blake Macklin, Notre Dame; Dean Koulouris, Pomperaug; Adam Opalka, Pomperaug; Bardy Knorr, Stratford; Mike Daloia, Stratford; Josh Handel, Weston
GYMNASTICS
First Team
Amy Hermansen, Bethel; Hailey Best, New Milford; Hannah Jojo, Newtown; Marisa Choi, Newtown; Anna Gramlich, Oxford; Nicole Bobbie. Oxford; Sara Myrvold, Pomperaug; Alaina Karp, Pomperaug
Second Team
Rachel Nelson, Bethel; Lia DeMelis, Bethel; Chloe Rozendaal, Barlow; Alexa DiCamillo, Barlow; Riley Herring, New Milford; Lexi Donnelly, New Milford; Samantha Thompson, Nonnewaug
ICE HOCKEY
Joe Robinson, Immaculate; Brian Essing, Notre Dame; Sean Dunfee, WP; Daniel McKiernan, JWBA; Lee Conlu, New Milford; Cameron Schopfer, New Milford; Adam Thornberg, Shepaug; Teddy Blanchard, JBWA; Kyle Cirillo, Masuk; Sean Donahue, New Milford; Adam Kliczewski, Newtown; Markus Paltauf, Newtown
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
First Team
Kyle Platt, Bethel; Michael Reseska, Bethel; Marcus Guyton, Bethel; Tyler Loth, Bethel; Robert Doyle, Bethel; Marcus Guyton, Bethel; Stephen Blake, Bunnell; Dylan Torok, Masuk; Arthur Murillo, Masuk; Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfield; Nolan Freeman, New Milford; Cole Allen, New Milford; Jonathan Tarbet, New Milford; Jason Golembeski, New Milford; Nicholas Jacobs, Newtown; William Tainter-Gilbert, Newtown; Andrew Poseno, Newtown; Aiden Budge, Newtown; Mark Cristino, Pomperaug; Greg Grom, Pomperaug; Ryan Karp, Pomperaug; Aidan Markward, Pomperaug; John Cassol, Weston; Aidan Kyle, Weston; Matthew Bigelow, Weston
Second Team
Malachi Bruton, Bethel; Michael Reseska, Bethel; Kyle Platt, Bethel; Evan Gallagher, Bethel; Connor Nordmann, Bethel; Jadon Parris, Brookfield; Jeffrey Nugent, Masuk; Robert Harkin, New Milford; Tristan Andrew, Newtown; Blake Braun, Weston; Kevin Crowley, Weston; Cooper Capola, Weston; Brandon Leuzzi, Weston; Cooper Clemens, Weston; Chris Lewis, Weston
Honorable Mention
Roderick Stones, Bethel; Caleb Funk, Bethel; Luca Cazzaniga, Bethel; David Henke, Brookfield; Karl Henke, Brookfield; Schyler Parris, Brookfield; Maxwell Pizzolato, Masuk; Alex Kennedy, New Fairfield; Jesse Meadows, New Milford; Christopher Bon Tempo, New Milford; Jack Spencer, Weston
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
First Team
Molly Coyle, Immaculate; Mariella Schweitzer, Barlow; Mya Morabito, New Milford; Shae Zeitler, New Milford; Madelaine Sweeney, New Milford; Claire Daniels, New Milford; Elise Barricelli, Newtown; Riley Powers, Newtown; Sarah Nowacki, Newtown; Alissa Hurd, Pomperaug; Abigail Miles, Weston; Emma Love, Weston; Ava Zielinski, Weston; Julia Rosenberg, Weston; Nicole Sztachelski, Weston; Amelia Rudolph, Weston; Brooke Wagner, Weston; Elise Russell, Weston
Second Team
Zoe Graham, Bethel; Ava Graham, Bethel; Isabel Taiman, Immaculate; Kaitlyn Segreti, Immaculate; Ailene Doherty, Immaculate; Keelin Bremner, Immaculate; Isabel Llach, Barlow; Grace Stephens, Masuk; Samantha Pomeroy, New Fairfield; Ciara Anderson, New Milford; Anichka Malachi, New Milford; Victoria Moran, Newtown; Laura Wong, Newtown; Rylee Harrell, Newtown; Ally McCarthy, Newtown; Anna Burns, Newtown; Elle Moshier, Stratford; Natalie Haythorn, Weston; Kathleen Lianne Saussy, Weston; Campbell McNulty, Weston; Sandra Stankiewicz, Weston; Lucy Fine, Weston
Honorable Mention
Vassa Rezvaya, Bethel; Ruby Cofone, Brookfield; Bailey Orban, Brookfield; Hailey Morales, Brookfield; Catie Coneybear, Brookfield; Dardielle Exantus, Bunnell; Kayla Ondy, Immaculate; Kaitlyn Segreti, Immaculate; Lauren Manning, Immaculate; Felicia Crowley, New Milford; Kaley Toth, New Milford; Mariya Tazi, New Milford; Sophia Guevara, Newtown; Amelia Daly, Newtown; Emily Tressler, Newtown; Kate Johnson, Pomperaug; Evelyn Miano, Weston
BOYS SWIMMING
First Team
Peter Horan, Newtown; Colden Bobowick, Newtown; Mason Suba, Newtown; Rick Irving, Newtown; Michael Aiello, Masuk; Matthew Hull, Masuk; Parker Smith. Weston; Joseph Nizzardo, Masuk; Aiden Hampton, Pomperaug; Sai Quesenberry, Pomperaug; Connor Nee, Pomperaug; Timothy Regan, Pomperaug; Chase Vesey, Brookfield; Allen Hawkins, Weston; KC Green, Pomperaug; Drew Rosenhein, Pomperaug
Second Team
Will Briand, Masuk; Ryan Youngcourt, Masuk; Paul Ritter, New Fairfield; Tobin Henderson, Brookfield; Aiden Lein, Masuk; Kyle Anderson, Masuk; Ryan Cammarano, Masuk
Honorable Mention
Leo Tamer, Brookfield; Jude Boukarroum, Brookfield; Matthew DeStefano, Brookfield; Chris Lynch, Brookfield; Dan Godino, Newtown; Omar Afifi, New Milford; Andrew Sypko, New Milford; Tim Jellen, New Milford; Sam Edwards, New Milford; Edward Kim, Weston; Dan Godino, Newtown
WRESTLING
First Team
Morgan Haskett, Bethel; Zahir McLean-Felix, Brookfield; Matty Carrozza, Brookfield; Josh Brault, Barlow; Alex Klein-Wassink, Barlowe; Austin Pompa, Masuk; Devin Anderson. New Fairfield; Maximus Piel, New Milford; Khalil Bourjeili, New Milford; Richie Morrell, New Milford; Steven Vournacos, Newtown; Sam Sciaudone, Notre Dame; David Jutcawitz, Pomperaug; Mike Carpenter, Pomperaug
Second Team
Adam Frame, Brookfield; Richie Stabile, Brookfield; Louis Stabile, Brookfield; Nick DeManche, Bunnell; Zach Ralsky, Barlow; Colton Deleo, Masuk; Thomas Bock, New Fairfield; Coleman Doucette, New Fairfield; Evan Lindner, New Milford; Peter Coniglio, New Milford; Ben Plaue, Newtown; Steven Leuci, Newtown; Joey Mastroianni, Pomperaug; Breon Phifer, Weston
Honorable Mention
Brandon Toscano, Bunnell; Ryan Mclaughlin, Bunnell; Julian DeMatteo, Bunnell; Frankie McNeary, Barlow; Caros Brizido, New Fairfield; Jake Coniglio, New Milford; Tynan Lin, New Milford; Luca Manfredi, Newtown; Ben Watson, Newtown; Fritz Maurath, Newtown; Alex Barz, Pomperaug; Grant Horn, Pomperaug; James Duhancik, Stratford; Daniel McGuire, Weston