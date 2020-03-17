GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Scorestream Winter Sports + Football Banner

2019-20 All-South-West Conference Winter Teams

|

Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Kolbe Cathedral’s Brianna Meekins (24) steals the ball away from Weston’s Kelly Rosemann (4) during girls basketball action in Bridgeport, Conn.,

GIRLS BASKETBALL

First Team

Maranda Nyborg, Bethel; Brianna Meekins, Kolbe Cathedral; Gabby Arterberry, New Fairfield; Nicole Vivian, New Milford; Cyleigh Wilson, Newtown; Amy Sapenter, Newtown; Aizhanique Mayo, Notre Dame; Ciara Brown, Notre Dame; Molly Flanagan, Pomperaug; Kate Joyce, Weston

All Patriot Division

Vicky Gracy, Bethel; Brooke Lacey, Bethel; MacKenzie O’Rouke, Immaculate; Emily Grob, Barlow; Michelle Pringle, Kolbe Cathedral; Ally Teklits, New Fairfield; Sydney O’Conner, New Fairfield; Kayla Tilus, Notre Dame; Yamani McCollough, Notre Dame; Taylor Gibbs, Notre Dame

All Colonial Division

Courtney Delahanty, Brookfield; Amanda Zudra, Bunnell; Emily Lange, Masuk; Carlie Smith, Newtown; Juliette Cryder, Newtown; Shea Murphy, Newtown; Maddie Villa, Pomperaug; Cara McGettigan, Pomperaug; Marina Lambiase, Pomperaug; Abby Anka, Stratford

Honorable Mention

Mia Prazeres, Bethel; Mackenzie Sam, Brookfield; Mariana Travarelli, Bunnell; Grace Soltis, Immaculate; Sophia Mingachos, Immaculate; Charlotte Miller, Barlow; Robin Selette, Kolbe Cathedfral; Grace Yeager, Masuk; Abby Flanagan, New Fairfield; Emma Magazu, Newtown; Rebecca Alicea, Newtown; Erin Harris, Notre Dame; Jada Stietzel, Pomperaug; Alex Rafferty, Pomperaug; Kenna Winslow, Weston

BOYS BASKETBALL

First Team

Dylan Breeland, Bethel; Diego Echavarria, Immaculate; Sean Guiry, Immaculate; Tom Richetelli, Barlow; Daniel Wellington, Kolbe Cathedral; Jake Rosati, Masuk; Riley Ward, Newtown; Dion Zhuta, Pomperaug; Joe August, Stratford; Jake Jones, Weston

All Patriot Division

Harry Albanese, Brookfield; Steve Cioffi, Brookfield; Joey Rios, Immaculate; Sebastian Parenti, Immaculate; Clark Gilmore, Barlow; Ty Staples Santos, Kolbe Cathedral; Jayden Racca, New Fairfield; Max Mitchell, Notre Dame; Evan Levine, Weston; Michael Stack, Weston

All Colonial Division

Jojo Wallace, New Milford; Michael Schmidt, Bethel; Luke Lacey, Bethel; Derrick Gymia, Bunnell; Kevin Lanham, Bunnell; Carson Swift, Masuk; Jack Peterson, Newtown; Jack Mulligan, Newtown; Andrew Doan, Pomperaug; Jayquan Kirkland, Stratford

Honorable Mention

Nate Correard, Bethel; Michael Iannetta, Immaculate; Arnold Wright, Barlow; Carter Janki, Barlow; Da’Shawn Hall Johnson, Kolbe Cathedral; Aren Cummings, Masuk; Mateo Esmeraldo, Masuk; Jacob Leisawitz, Masuk; Nate Lawson, New Milford; Sam Tarrant, New Milford; Tyson Mobley, Newtown; Jonathan Despeignes, Notre Dame; Blake Macklin, Notre Dame; Dean Koulouris, Pomperaug; Adam Opalka, Pomperaug; Bardy Knorr, Stratford; Mike Daloia, Stratford; Josh Handel, Weston

GYMNASTICS

First Team

Amy Hermansen, Bethel; Hailey Best, New Milford; Hannah Jojo, Newtown; Marisa Choi, Newtown; Anna Gramlich, Oxford; Nicole Bobbie. Oxford; Sara Myrvold, Pomperaug; Alaina Karp, Pomperaug

Second Team

Rachel Nelson, Bethel; Lia DeMelis, Bethel; Chloe Rozendaal, Barlow; Alexa DiCamillo, Barlow; Riley Herring, New Milford; Lexi Donnelly, New Milford; Samantha Thompson, Nonnewaug

ICE HOCKEY 

Joe Robinson, Immaculate; Brian Essing, Notre Dame; Sean Dunfee, WP; Daniel McKiernan, JWBA; Lee Conlu, New Milford; Cameron Schopfer, New Milford; Adam Thornberg, Shepaug; Teddy Blanchard, JBWA; Kyle Cirillo, Masuk; Sean Donahue, New Milford; Adam Kliczewski, Newtown; Markus Paltauf, Newtown

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

First Team

Kyle Platt, Bethel; Michael Reseska, Bethel; Marcus Guyton, Bethel; Tyler Loth, Bethel; Robert Doyle, Bethel; Marcus Guyton, Bethel; Stephen Blake, Bunnell; Dylan Torok, Masuk; Arthur Murillo, Masuk; Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfield; Nolan Freeman, New Milford; Cole Allen, New Milford; Jonathan Tarbet, New Milford; Jason Golembeski, New Milford; Nicholas Jacobs, Newtown; William Tainter-Gilbert, Newtown; Andrew Poseno, Newtown; Aiden Budge, Newtown; Mark Cristino, Pomperaug; Greg Grom, Pomperaug; Ryan Karp, Pomperaug; Aidan Markward, Pomperaug; John Cassol, Weston; Aidan Kyle, Weston; Matthew Bigelow, Weston

Second Team

Malachi Bruton, Bethel; Michael Reseska, Bethel; Kyle Platt, Bethel; Evan Gallagher, Bethel; Connor Nordmann, Bethel; Jadon Parris, Brookfield; Jeffrey Nugent, Masuk; Robert Harkin, New Milford; Tristan Andrew, Newtown; Blake Braun, Weston; Kevin Crowley, Weston; Cooper Capola, Weston; Brandon Leuzzi, Weston; Cooper Clemens, Weston; Chris Lewis, Weston

Honorable Mention

Roderick Stones, Bethel; Caleb Funk, Bethel; Luca Cazzaniga, Bethel; David Henke, Brookfield; Karl Henke, Brookfield; Schyler Parris, Brookfield; Maxwell Pizzolato, Masuk; Alex Kennedy, New Fairfield; Jesse Meadows, New Milford; Christopher Bon Tempo, New Milford; Jack Spencer, Weston 

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

First Team

Molly Coyle, Immaculate; Mariella Schweitzer, Barlow; Mya Morabito, New Milford; Shae Zeitler, New Milford; Madelaine Sweeney, New Milford; Claire Daniels, New Milford; Elise Barricelli, Newtown; Riley Powers, Newtown; Sarah Nowacki, Newtown; Alissa Hurd, Pomperaug; Abigail Miles, Weston; Emma Love, Weston; Ava Zielinski, Weston; Julia Rosenberg, Weston; Nicole Sztachelski, Weston; Amelia Rudolph, Weston; Brooke Wagner, Weston; Elise Russell, Weston

Second Team

Zoe Graham, Bethel; Ava Graham, Bethel; Isabel Taiman, Immaculate; Kaitlyn Segreti, Immaculate; Ailene Doherty, Immaculate; Keelin Bremner, Immaculate; Isabel Llach, Barlow; Grace Stephens, Masuk; Samantha Pomeroy, New Fairfield; Ciara Anderson, New Milford; Anichka Malachi, New Milford; Victoria Moran, Newtown; Laura Wong, Newtown; Rylee Harrell, Newtown; Ally McCarthy, Newtown; Anna Burns, Newtown; Elle Moshier, Stratford; Natalie Haythorn, Weston; Kathleen Lianne Saussy, Weston; Campbell McNulty, Weston; Sandra Stankiewicz, Weston; Lucy Fine, Weston

Honorable Mention

Vassa Rezvaya, Bethel; Ruby Cofone, Brookfield; Bailey Orban, Brookfield; Hailey Morales, Brookfield; Catie Coneybear, Brookfield; Dardielle Exantus, Bunnell; Kayla Ondy, Immaculate; Kaitlyn Segreti, Immaculate; Lauren Manning, Immaculate; Felicia Crowley, New Milford; Kaley Toth, New Milford; Mariya Tazi, New Milford; Sophia Guevara, Newtown; Amelia Daly, Newtown; Emily Tressler, Newtown; Kate Johnson, Pomperaug; Evelyn Miano, Weston

 

BOYS SWIMMING

First Team

Peter Horan, Newtown; Colden Bobowick, Newtown; Mason Suba, Newtown; Rick Irving, Newtown; Michael Aiello, Masuk; Matthew Hull, Masuk; Parker Smith. Weston; Joseph Nizzardo, Masuk; Aiden Hampton, Pomperaug; Sai Quesenberry, Pomperaug; Connor Nee, Pomperaug; Timothy Regan, Pomperaug; Chase Vesey, Brookfield; Allen Hawkins, Weston; KC Green, Pomperaug; Drew Rosenhein, Pomperaug

Second Team

Will Briand, Masuk; Ryan Youngcourt, Masuk; Paul Ritter, New Fairfield; Tobin Henderson, Brookfield; Aiden Lein, Masuk; Kyle Anderson, Masuk; Ryan Cammarano, Masuk

Honorable Mention

Leo Tamer, Brookfield; Jude Boukarroum, Brookfield; Matthew DeStefano, Brookfield; Chris Lynch, Brookfield; Dan Godino, Newtown; Omar Afifi, New Milford; Andrew Sypko, New Milford; Tim Jellen, New Milford; Sam Edwards, New Milford; Edward Kim, Weston; Dan Godino, Newtown

WRESTLING

First Team

Morgan Haskett, Bethel; Zahir McLean-Felix, Brookfield; Matty Carrozza, Brookfield; Josh Brault, Barlow; Alex Klein-Wassink, Barlowe; Austin Pompa, Masuk; Devin Anderson. New Fairfield; Maximus Piel, New Milford; Khalil Bourjeili, New Milford; Richie Morrell, New Milford; Steven Vournacos, Newtown; Sam Sciaudone, Notre Dame; David Jutcawitz, Pomperaug; Mike Carpenter, Pomperaug

Second Team

Adam Frame, Brookfield; Richie Stabile, Brookfield; Louis Stabile, Brookfield; Nick DeManche, Bunnell; Zach Ralsky, Barlow; Colton Deleo, Masuk; Thomas Bock, New Fairfield; Coleman Doucette, New Fairfield; Evan Lindner, New Milford; Peter Coniglio, New Milford; Ben Plaue, Newtown; Steven Leuci, Newtown; Joey Mastroianni, Pomperaug; Breon Phifer, Weston

Honorable Mention

Brandon Toscano, Bunnell; Ryan Mclaughlin, Bunnell; Julian DeMatteo, Bunnell; Frankie McNeary, Barlow; Caros Brizido, New Fairfield; Jake Coniglio, New Milford; Tynan Lin, New Milford; Luca Manfredi, Newtown; Ben Watson, Newtown; Fritz Maurath, Newtown; Alex Barz, Pomperaug; Grant Horn, Pomperaug; James Duhancik, Stratford; Daniel McGuire, Weston 