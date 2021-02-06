15 CIAC gymnasts to watch in 2021

Hailey Best, New Milford, Soph: State Open runner-up on bars (9.325) and third on all-around (36.450). Won beam (9.20) and bars (9.350) for Class M team champion New Milford. SWC champion on bars (9.45) and floor exercise (9.45). SWC runner-up all-around (36.80) and uneven bars (9.45). Helped New Milford tie Pomperaug for SWC team title. GameTimeCT All-State, All-SWC first team, CHSCA first team All-State.

Catherine Burns, Jonathan Law, Sr: Led Law to Class S championship for first time since 2007 last season. First on beam (8.9), second all-around (34.0), second on vault (9.0) and third on bars (8.0). At State Open was eighth in vault. As a sophomore, Burns scored 8.0 or better in every event in Class S. Second team GameTimeCT All-State. CHSCA All-State first team choice.

Tara Chomienne, Fairfield Ludlowe, Sr.: Was first in floor exercise (9.0) and tied for first on bars (9.0) to help team to second-place finish in Class L. Finished first on bars (8.8), was fourth on beam (8.4) and fifth in floor (9.0) when Ludlowe won its first FCIAC title. Tied for 10th on bars (8.8) at State Open. CHSCA All-State first team choice. Second team GameTimeCT All-State.

Juliana Gagliardi, Haddam-Killingworth, Soph: Placed fifth in beam (9.0), 10th in all-around-(34.9), 11th on floor exercise (8.8), 13th on vault (8.85), and 23rd on bars (8.25) at State Open as a freshman. CHSCA All-State first team choice. Second team GameTimeCT All-State.

Caroline Garrett, Fairfield Warde, Jr.: Was runner-up vault (9.30), sixth all-around (35.750) at State Open. Was third all-around (34.750) and tied for third on beam (8.50) at FCIACs. Scored a 9.2 on floor, 8.9 on vault and 8.7 on beam when Warde took third in Class M. No. 13 State Open qualifier all-around (35.0) and vault (9.0); No. 10 State Open qualifier bars (8.8). GameTimeCT All-State. All-FCIAC first team selection. CHSCA All-State.

Lindsey Gillies, Woodstock Academy, Jr.: Posted scores of 9.0 on vault, 9.35 in floor exercise, and 8.5s on bar and beam to help team win 10th consecutive state title and eighth in Class S. CHSCA All-State first team choice. Second team GameTimeCT All-State.

Anna Gramlich, Oxford, Jr.: First-team All-SWC selection when she placed sixth in all-around (34.55). At State Open scored an 8.5 in floor exercise. Led team to a second-place finish in SWC as a freshman when she was first on beam (8.8), fourth on floor exercise (8.6) and fourth in all-around (33.2). CHSCA All-State first team choice. Second team GameTimeCT All-State.

Alaina Karp, Pomperaug, Sr.: Was third in vault (8.85), fourth in all-around (34.95) and tied for fourth on beam (9.0) and floor exercise (9.0) as Pomperaug tied New Milford for SWC title. First-team All-SWC selection. CHSCA All-State first team choice. Second team GameTimeCT All-State.

Hanna Laskey, Stonington, Sr

: ECC runner-up all-around (35.25). State Open sixth-place vault (9.075). No. 11 State Open qualifier on bars (8.8125). No. 12 State Open qualifier on beam (8.9125). All-ECC selection. GameTimeCT and CHSCA All-State choice.

Ava Mancini, Fairfield Ludlowe, Sr.: State Open champion beam (9.15), eighth all-around (35.300). Runner-up on beam (9.05) and third all-around (35.10) when Ludlowe was second to Southington in Class L. FCIAC champion on beam (8.7) and all-around (35.250) to win Most Outstanding Gymnast Award when Ludlowe won league title. All-FCIAC first team selection. CHSCA All-State first team choice. GameTimeCT All-State selection and CHSCA All-State choice.

Olivia Mannino, Wilton, Soph: At Class M meet placed second on bars (8.550), tied for second on vault (9.3) and took fourth in all-around (34.15) when Wilton was edged by New Milford for title. Finished second in the vault (9.3) and fourth in the all-around (34.15) as Wilton placed third at FCIACs. CHSCA All-State. First team All-FCIAC.

Sara Myrvold, Pomperaug, Sr.: Was SWC tourney MVP last year when she helped Pomperaug tie New Milford for team title. Was SWC champion in vault (9.60), beam (9.20) and all-around (37.150). SWC runner-up on bars (9.20). State Open runner-up in floor exercise (9.20), fifth all-around (35.825). GameTimeCT All-State. All-SWC first team selection. CHSCA All-State first team choice.

Keira O’Brien, Killingly co-op, Jr: CHSCA All-State first team choice as a sophomore. Second team GameTimeCT All-State. Helped team to fourth-place finish in Class M when she scored 8.350 or higher on all four events. Tied for fifth in balance beam (9.0) at State Open. Tied for first (8.9) on beam and was second on uneven bars (8.5) to help team to second-place finish to Wilton in states as a freshman.

Kelly Perrotti, Southington, Sr: Helped Southington win Class L title last year when she tied for first on bars (9.0) and vault (9.1) while capturing the all-around (35.65). State Open fifth-place on bars (9.150). No. 8 State Open qualifier on vault (9.0875). All-CCC first team selection. CHSCA All-State first team choice. GameTimeCT All-State selection. Will compete in acrobatics and tumbling at Limestone College (S.C.).

Natalie Reeves, Southington, Sr.: Was fourth in the all-around at 34.50 to help Southington win Class L title. Sixth in vault (8.55). Fifth on beam (8.8). Tied for fifth uneven bars (8.55). CHSCA All-State first team choice. All-CCC first team selection. Second team GameTimeCt All-State. Will attend Hawaii Pacific University and compete in acrobatics and tumbling. Won CCC all-around title as a sophomore.