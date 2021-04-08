10 CIAC softball games to go to watch in 2021

Masuk at Joel Barlow, April 10, 1 p.m.

Opening day will start with defending Class LL Champion Masuk, led by Kaitlyn Welch, traveling to take on Abby Ota and Joel Barlow.

Greenwich at Fairfield Ludlowe, April 14, 4 p.m.

Two teams with potential to take the FCIAC by storm will be headlined by Greenwich’s slugger Olivia McClammy and Ludlowe’s Allie Clarke and Caitlyn Romero.

East Haven at Cheshire, April 21, 4 p.m.

Potentially the top two teams in the SCC will meet for the first time. Cheshire ace Bri Pearson will likely go head to head with Tori Heaphy in this SCC matchup.

Cheshire at North Haven, April 23, 4 p.m.

A 2019 SCC Championship rematch that North Haven is likely looking forward too. It will be a big week for Cheshire with back-to-back games against East Haven and North Haven.

Waterford at Norwich Free Academy, May 1, 11 a.m.

2019 Class M Champion Waterford will return plenty of starters this season and will face off against 2019 Class LL runner-up, Norwich Free Academy in battle of ECC powerhouses.

Notre Dame-Fairfield at Masuk, May 5, 4:15 p.m.

Mac Stone-Folmar will look to help lead Notre Dame-Fairfield to against Masuk, which defeated the Lancers 11-3 in the 2019 SWC Championship.

North Branford at Valley Regional, May 5, 3:45 p.m.

North Branford won the Shoreline Conference title with a 5-3 win over Valley Regional in 2019. This time around, Lexi Ross and Valley Regional will seek revenge.

Hand at Amity, May 7, 7 p.m.

Both teams were eliminated by Cheshire in the 2019 SCC tournament and will look to compete for the title. Both teams project to be among the top teams in the SCC.

Trumbull at St. Joseph, May 12, 4:30 p.m.

The cross town rivals met in the 2019 FCIAC Championship, where St. Joseph outpitched Trumbull 1-0. In the second meeting this season between the two teams, expect this one to have a playoff feel.

Hall at Southington, May 21, 3:45 p.m.

Hall’s Duke-bound ace, Sophie Garner MacKinnon will take the mound against 2019 Class LL Champion Southington in the final days of the season.