10 CIAC baseball games to go watch in 2021

Shelton at Hand, April 26, 4:15 p.m.: The SCC has some dudes and Hand’s Anthony DePino (3B) and Shelton’s Anthony Steele (P/1B) are two of the best.

Haddam-Killingworth at Portland, April 30, 3:45 p.m.: When these two last met, Portland had just delivered a walk-off hit to win the Shoreline title over H-K.

Newtown at New Fairfield, May 3, 4:15 p.m.: Three players who will vie for SWC MVP in C Matt Garbowski and LHP Braden Quinn of New Fairfield and P Jack Petersen of Newtown are all committed to play at UConn.

Wolcott at Seymour, May 5, 3:45 p.m.: Wolcott was CIAC Class M runner-up in both 2018 and 2019. In 18, the championship loss came to NVL rival Seymour.

Cheshire at Amity, May 10, 7 p.m.: The second of two meetings between two teams that have played in six of the last seven CIAC Class LL Championship games. Lots of talent on both sides including OF Juju Stevens of Amity and Cheshire SS Ryan Scialabba.

St. Joseph at Trumbull, May 12, 4 p.m.: The crosstown rivalry is annually one of the best around with two teams seemingly always in FCIAC and state-title contention.

Southington at Glastonbury, May 12, 6 p.m.: When we last left Southington it was No. 2 in the final 2019 poll and bringing back a ton of talent. With much of that team now gone, can they stay atop the CCC?

Waterford at East Lyme, May 15, 4 p.m.: The last two ECC teams to play each other came when Waterford beat East Lyme in quarterfinals of the 2019 Class L Tournament. It was also the last ECC championship played when East Lyme beat Waterford in the 2019 final.

Staples at Darien, May 19, 4 p.m.: The last two teams to win the FCIAC tournament title face-off in the first and last games of the season. Darien beat Staples in the 2018 FCIAC final, Staples won the title in 2019.

South Windsor at East Catholic, May 24, 3:45 p.m.: East Catholic looks loaded with Frank Mozzicato among best pitchers in the state and junior Maryland-commit Alex Irizarry at SS. South Windsor has shown the ability to continually reload. This game closes the regular season.

– Scott Ericson