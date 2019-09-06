GameTime CT
Connecticut's premier high school sports website
GIRLS SPORTS
Basketball
Cross Country
Field Hockey
Golf
Gymnastics
Hockey
Indoor Track
Lacrosse
Soccer
Softball
Swimming
Tennis
Volleyball
Track & Field
BOYS SPORTS
Baseball
Basketball
Cross Country
Football
Golf
Hockey
Indoor Track
Lacrosse
Soccer
Swimming
Tennis
Track & Field
Volleyball
Wrestling
Schools
Newspapers
CT Post
The Danbury News-Times
Greenwich Time
The Middletown Press
New Haven Register
The Norwalk Hour
The Register Citizen
The Stamford Advocate
Polls
Baseball Top 10
Boys Basketball Top 10
Girls Basketball Top 10
Football Top 10
Hockey Top 10
Boys Lacrosse Top 10
Softball Top 10
Other Polls
Scores & Stats
Girls Swimming
25 CIAC Girls Swimmers to Watch in 2019
Sep 6, 2019
Girls Swimming
2019 CIAC Girls swimming storylines, meets to watch, conference breakdowns
Sep 6, 2019
Girls Cross Country
25 CIAC Girls Cross Country Runners to Watch in 2019
Sep 5, 2019
Featured News
Football
The (tentative and unofficial) 2019 Preseason Football Scrimmage...
Aug 27, 2019
Football
2019 football preview index: Completed capsules thus far
Aug 26, 2019
Unified Sports in Connecticut rapidly growing, looking to expand...
Aug 25, 2019
Football
Welcome to the 2019 football preseason, let’s get you...
Aug 19, 2019
When it comes to hazing, officials agree being proactive is the...
Aug 17, 2019
They played high school sports in Connecticut
Aug 8, 2019
GameTimeCT’s Best Moments of the 2018-19 school year
Jul 25, 2019
Little League
2019 Connecticut Little League Baseball / Softball Scoreboard
Jul 24, 2019
Little League
Max Sinoway tops Darien to reach Section 1 Little League final
Jul 20, 2019
What you need to know to avoid heat stroke
Jul 18, 2019
State Championship Rundown 2018-19: How many titles did your...
Jul 3, 2019
The Meat Grinder Podcast (Summer ’19 Series II): Special...
Jun 27, 2019
Football
Pequot football 2019: WINDSOR LOCKS/SUFFIELD/EAST GRANBY PREVIEW
Sep 7, 2013
Football
SWC Football 2019: BETHEL preview
Sep 6, 2019
Football
ECC Football 2019: EAST LYME preview
Sep 6, 2019
More Stories
Football
NVL Football 2019: NAUGATUCK preview
Sep 5, 2019
Girls Cross Country
2019 CIAC Girls Cross Country storylines, meets to watch, conference breakdowns
Sep 5, 2019
Football
NVL Football 2019: ANSONIA preview
Sep 5, 2019
Football
Football
SCC Football 2019: EAST HAVEN preview
Sep 5, 2019
Football
Pequot Football 2019: ROCKVILLE preview
Sep 5, 2019
Football
ECC Football 2019: KILLINGLY preview
Sep 5, 2019
Football
CCC Football 2019: LEWIS MILLS preview
Sep 5, 2019
Football
Pequot Football 2019: OLD SAYBROOK / WESTBROOK
Sep 5, 2019
Football
Pequot Football 2019: STAFFORD / SOMERS / EAST WINDSOR preview
Sep 5, 2019
Football
New Canaan, St. Joseph football face loaded Class L field
Sep 5, 2019
Football
Pequot Football 2019: SMSA / UNIVERSITY / CLASSICAL preview
Sep 5, 2019
Football
SCC Football 2019: GUILFORD preview
Sep 4, 2019
Football
CCC Football 2019: ROCKY HILL preview
Sep 4, 2019
Football
FCIAC Notebook: Bridgeport Central appreciative of...
Sep 4, 2019
Football
CCC Football 2019: BRISTOL CENTRAL preview
Sep 4, 2019
Football
FCIAC Football 2019: STAMFORD preview
Sep 7, 2013
Football
SCC Football 2019: EAST HAVEN preview
Sep 5, 2019
Football
Pequot Football 2019: ROCKVILLE preview
Sep 5, 2019
Football
ECC Football 2019: KILLINGLY preview
Sep 5, 2019
Football
CCC Football 2019: LEWIS MILLS preview
Sep 5, 2019
Football
Pequot Football 2019: OLD SAYBROOK / WESTBROOK
Sep 5, 2019
Podcasts
Jeff Jacobs: Separated by more than 65 years, DeMayo, Desaulnier...
Aug 21, 2019
The Meat Grinder HS Football Podcast: Exit Interview with...
Jun 20, 2019
Baseball
High and Tight Episode XV: All four championship coaches join...
Jun 13, 2019
Boys Lacrosse
The Long-Stick Podcast Episode IX: 2019 State Championship...
Jun 12, 2019
Podcasts
Inside the Circle Softball Podcast – Episode XI: THE END
Jun 11, 2019
Inside the Circle Softball Podcast: Episode X – 2019...
Jun 7, 2019
The Long-Stick Podcast Episode VIII – CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND...
Jun 7, 2019
High and Tight Episode XIV: Championship preview
Jun 5, 2019
Baseball
High and Tight Episode XIII: Semifinals preview
Jun 3, 2019
Podcasts
Inside the Circle Softball Podcast – Episode IX: Recapping...
Jun 2, 2019
Baseball
High and Tight Episode XII: Quarterfinals recap
Jun 2, 2019
Baseball
High and Tight Episode XI: First two rounds recap, plus...
May 30, 2019
Football
Pequot Football 2019: STAFFORD / SOMERS / EAST WINDSOR preview
Sep 7, 2013
Football
New Canaan, St. Joseph football face loaded Class L field
Sep 5, 2019
Girls Swimming
Greenwich girls swimming team aiming to continue championship trend
Sep 5, 2019
Football
Pequot Football 2019: SMSA / UNIVERSITY / CLASSICAL preview
Sep 5, 2019
Golf
Hamden Hall’s Ben James qualifies for U.S. Junior Presidents’ Cup team
Sep 5, 2019
Boys Cross Country
25 CIAC Boys Cross Country Runners to Watch in 2019
Sep 4, 2019
Football
SCC Football 2019: GUILFORD preview
Sep 4, 2019
Football
CCC Football 2019: ROCKY HILL preview
Sep 4, 2019
Hotfix: Switch Entry Category Links to Community Pages
Follow Us