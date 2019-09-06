GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Featured News

Football

The (tentative and unofficial) 2019 Preseason Football Scrimmage...

Aug 27, 2019
Football

2019 football preview index: Completed capsules thus far

Aug 26, 2019

Unified Sports in Connecticut rapidly growing, looking to expand...

Aug 25, 2019
Football

Welcome to the 2019 football preseason, let’s get you...

Aug 19, 2019

When it comes to hazing, officials agree being proactive is the...

Aug 17, 2019

They played high school sports in Connecticut

Aug 8, 2019

GameTimeCT’s Best Moments of the 2018-19 school year

Jul 25, 2019
Little League

2019 Connecticut Little League Baseball / Softball Scoreboard

Jul 24, 2019
Little League

Max Sinoway tops Darien to reach Section 1 Little League final

Jul 20, 2019

What you need to know to avoid heat stroke

Jul 18, 2019

State Championship Rundown 2018-19: How many titles did your...

Jul 3, 2019

The Meat Grinder Podcast (Summer ’19 Series II): Special...

Jun 27, 2019

More Stories

Football

Football

SCC Football 2019: EAST HAVEN preview

Sep 5, 2019
Football

Pequot Football 2019: ROCKVILLE preview

Sep 5, 2019
Football

ECC Football 2019: KILLINGLY preview

Sep 5, 2019
Football

CCC Football 2019: LEWIS MILLS preview

Sep 5, 2019
Football

Pequot Football 2019: OLD SAYBROOK / WESTBROOK

Sep 5, 2019
Football

Pequot Football 2019: STAFFORD / SOMERS / EAST WINDSOR preview

Sep 5, 2019
Football

New Canaan, St. Joseph football face loaded Class L field

Sep 5, 2019
Football

Pequot Football 2019: SMSA / UNIVERSITY / CLASSICAL preview

Sep 5, 2019
Football

SCC Football 2019: GUILFORD preview

Sep 4, 2019
Football

CCC Football 2019: ROCKY HILL preview

Sep 4, 2019
Football

FCIAC Notebook: Bridgeport Central appreciative of...

Sep 4, 2019
Football

CCC Football 2019: BRISTOL CENTRAL preview

Sep 4, 2019

Podcasts

Jeff Jacobs: Separated by more than 65 years, DeMayo, Desaulnier...

Aug 21, 2019

The Meat Grinder HS Football Podcast: Exit Interview with...

Jun 20, 2019
Baseball

High and Tight Episode XV: All four championship coaches join...

Jun 13, 2019
Boys Lacrosse

The Long-Stick Podcast Episode IX: 2019 State Championship...

Jun 12, 2019
Podcasts

Inside the Circle Softball Podcast – Episode XI: THE END

Jun 11, 2019

Inside the Circle Softball Podcast: Episode X – 2019...

Jun 7, 2019

The Long-Stick Podcast Episode VIII – CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND...

Jun 7, 2019

High and Tight Episode XIV: Championship preview

Jun 5, 2019
Baseball

High and Tight Episode XIII: Semifinals preview

Jun 3, 2019
Podcasts

Inside the Circle Softball Podcast – Episode IX: Recapping...

Jun 2, 2019
Baseball

High and Tight Episode XII: Quarterfinals recap

Jun 2, 2019
Baseball

High and Tight Episode XI: First two rounds recap, plus...

May 30, 2019

