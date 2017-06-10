AdSlot 1

The 2017 CIAC Spring Championship Schedule, Scoreboard

TICKET INFORMATION

Baseball

Baseball

Class LL

Staples 5, Amity 1

Staples hoists its 2017 Class LL baseball championship (Photo Sean Patrick Bowley)

Class L

Foran 8, North Haven 2

Foran celebrates their 8-2 win over North Haven in the CIAC class L baseball championship, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Palmer Field in Middletown. (Catherine Avalone / Hearst Connecticut Media)

Class M

Waterford 4, Lewis Mills 0

Waterford celebrates its Class M baseball championship (Photo via Waterford Athletics)

Class S

Holy Cross 13, Lyman Memorial 9

Class S baseball champion Holy Cross.

Softball

Softball

Class LL

Trumbull 4, Southington 3

Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media

Class L

Barlow 4, Torrington 2

(Arnold Gold/Hearst Connecticut Media) Joel Barlow celebrates their 4-2 win over Torrington in the CIAC 2017 Class L Championship at West Haven High School on 6/10/2017.

Class M

Seymour 4, North Branford 3

Seymour second baseman Shari Minalga, left, and pitcher Molly Adamo hug each other to celebrate the team’s win over North Branford in Class M softball final action in West Haven, Conn. on Saturday June 10, 2017. 

Class S

Holy Cross 4, St. Paul 0

Holy Cross strikes a championship pose for the third-consecutive season at West Haven (Photo via Holy Cross)

Boys Lacrosse

Boys Lacrosse

Class L

Darien 16, Cheshire 3

Darien’s boys lacrosse team celebrates its fourth-straight state championship, third in Class L.

Class M

New Canaan 9, Hand 7

New Canaan’s boys lacrosse team celebrates its 2017 Class M championship.

Class S

Somers 19, Waterford 5

Somers celebrates its second-consecutive class S boys lacrosse championship.

Girls Lacrosse

Girls Lacrosse

Class L

Darien 13, Wilton 0

Class M

Branford 15, Pomperaug 8

Branford poses for a team photo following their 15-8 win against Pomperaug in a CIAC Class M girls lacrosse championship at Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Conn., on Friday, June 10, 2017.

Class S

New Fairfield 11, Weston 9

New Fairfield’s girls lacrosse team celebrates its 2017 Class M championship.

at Law-Milford

Saturday, 1 p.m.

at Law-Milford

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Class L

Darien 3, East Hartford 0
(25-14, 25-19, 25-16)

at East Haven

Thursday, 6 p.m.

at East Haven

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Class M

Newington 3, South Windsor 2
(24-26, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15, 16-14)

at Plainville

Thursday, 6 p.m.

at Plainville

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Track and Field

State Open

Boys: Hand

Hand boys track team celebrates winning the team title at the CIAC State Open on Monday with 32 points. (Photo via Mile Split Running CT on Twitter)

Girls: Bloomfield

Bloomfield’s girls track and field team celebrates its 2017 state open championship (Photo via Mile Split Running CT)

Class LL

Boys: Staples
Girls: Danbury

Class L

Boys: Middletown
Girls: Simsbury

Class MM

Boys: Masuk
Girls: Tolland

Class M

Boys: Bloomfield
Girls: NWC

Class S

Boys: Derby
Girls: Bloomfield

Girls Tennis

Ankita Roychoudhury of Daniel Hand H.S. a volleys against opponent Claire Dinauer of Guilford High School during the CIAC Class M Girls Tennis final at Westbrook High School June 1, 2017. (Peter Hvizdak – New Haven Register)

Class LL

Glastonbury

Class M

Hand

Class S

Weston

Golf

Joe Morelli/GameTimeCT
Xavier captured the CIAC Division I state championship meet at Fairview Farm GC Tuesday.

Division I

Xavier

Division II

Avon

Division III

Suffield

Division IV

Portland

Girls

New Canaan

