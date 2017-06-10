The 2017 CIAC Spring Championship Schedule, Scoreboard

•••
•••
Baseball
Class LL
Staples 5, Amity 1
•••
Class L
Foran 8, North Haven 2
•••
Class M
Waterford 4, Lewis Mills 0
•••
Class S
Holy Cross 13, Lyman Memorial 9
•••
Softball
Class LL
Trumbull 4, Southington 3
•••
Class L
Barlow 4, Torrington 2
•••
Class M
Seymour 4, North Branford 3
•••
Class S
Holy Cross 4, St. Paul 0
•••
Boys Lacrosse
Class L
Darien 16, Cheshire 3
•••
Class M
New Canaan 9, Hand 7
•••
Class S
Somers 19, Waterford 5
•••
Girls Lacrosse
Class L
Darien 13, Wilton 0
•••
Class M
Branford 15, Pomperaug 8
•••
Class S
New Fairfield 11, Weston 9
at Law-Milford
Saturday, 1 p.m.
•••
Boys Volleyball
Class L
Darien 3, East Hartford 0
(25-14, 25-19, 25-16)
at East Haven
Thursday, 6 p.m.
•••
Class M
Newington 3, South Windsor 2
(24-26, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15, 16-14)
at Plainville
Thursday, 6 p.m.
•••
Track and Field
State Open
Boys: Hand
Girls: Bloomfield
•••
Class LL
Boys: Staples
Girls: Danbury
•••
Class L
Boys: Middletown
Girls: Simsbury
•••
Class MM
Boys: Masuk
Girls: Tolland
•••
Class M
Boys: Bloomfield
Girls: NWC
•••
Class S
Boys: Derby
Girls: Bloomfield
•••
Girls Tennis
Class LL
Glastonbury
•••
Class M
Hand
•••
Class S
Weston
•••
Golf
Division I
Xavier
•••
Division II
Avon
•••
Division III
Suffield
•••
Division IV
Portland
•••
Comments
Will says
Awesome job Bloomfield!
TogI says
Congrats to Staples on a great year. The proved that they were the best team in the state this year.
Also Congrats to Amity who had an incredible run the last 5 years and should hold their heads up high. I doubt we will see a dynasty in LL baseball like that every again in my lifetime! The Amity coaching staff is one that I wish my kid got a chance to play for!!!